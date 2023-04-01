PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods
PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods
Tiger Woods in action
Tiger Woods in action
Reuters
Tiger Woods (47) said on Saturday that the PGA Tour aims to reach a definitive deal to complete its partnership with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) before their self-imposed December 31 deadline.

Woods, who joined the PGA Tour board in August, confirmed the deadline remains as set in early June, when the two parties and the European-based DP World Tour announced a merger, although the sides could agree to extend the date.

The Saudi PIF is the main financial backer of the PGA Tour's recent rival LIV Golf.

"As of right now, (December 31) is our time frame and our deadline. That hasn't changed," Woods told a press conference in Florida.

"We're trying to get a deal done with all of the different entities that we have going on here. SSG has come into the mix now."

The PGA Tour, scrambling to finalise its merger plans ahead of the deadline, said it would proceed with talks with US-based Strategic Sports Group(SSG) who could come in as a co-investor.

SSG includes Fenway Sports Group, owners of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox and Premier League club Liverpool. It also includes investment firm Cohen Private Ventures, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen's family office and private equity firm HighPost Capital.

"Well, they (SSG) obviously have a lot of equity and a lot of name investors that have the same alignment that we have, and we are all heading in the right direction," Woods added.

The 15-time major winner, who made his return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last month, was speaking after playing the opening round of the PNC Championship along with his son Charlie in Florida.

Woods declined to comment on the situation of Masters champion Jon Rahm joining LIV Golf, the biggest name to switch to the Saudi-backed tournament.

"There's been a lot of talk over the years of certain players going, and it was speculation until it happened," Woods said.

Mentions
GolfWoods TigerRahm Jon
Related Articles
Spaniard Rahm withdraws from first TGL league launched by Mcllroy and Woods
Masters champion Rahm to stay away from public events after joining LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change following Jon Rahm's LIV move
Show more
Golf
Louis Oosthuizen takes one shot lead into final round of Mauritius Open
Rozner makes strong start to defence of Mauritius Open title
Nirat takes two-shot lead on opening round at season-ending Saudi Open
PGA members demand more information about Tour's future after PGA and LIV merge
Oosthuizen wins rain delayed Leopard Creek tournament
Rain curtails play at Leopard Creek as Alfred Dunhill Championship moves into Monday
Major winners Oosthuizen and Schwartzel share the lead at Leopard Creek
Casey Jarvis leads at Leopard Creek but amateur Lamprecht in contention
Most Read
Bournemouth vs Luton called off after Tom Lockyer suffers cardiac arrest
Football Tracker: Liverpool host a struggling Manchester United while Lazio host Inter
Who's Missing: Erling Haaland doubtful for Manchester City against Crystal Palace
Manchester City throw away two goal lead at home to Crystal Palace

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings