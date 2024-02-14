Rafael Nadal says he aims to play at French Open and Olympic Games

  3. Rafael Nadal says he aims to play at French Open and Olympic Games
Rafael Nadal says he aims to play at French Open and Olympic Games
Reuters
Rafael Nadal (37) hopes to compete at this year's French Open and the Olympics, the former world number one said on Wednesday.

The Spaniard has won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, including a record 14 French Open crowns.

"I don't know which events I have left to play but between you and me, it's not going to be many," Nadal said in an interview with Spanish broadcaster La Sexta.

"(Roland Garros) will be one of my goals", he added when asked whether he would play in his favourite Grand Slam tournament in May.

"I'd like to play at the Olympics as well. It's not something I can confirm right now, but I hope I will... I think I will."

Nadal, sidelined by injury for most of 2023, pulled out of next week's Qatar Open on Wednesday, postponing his return to competitive tennis as he has not recovered from a torn muscle he suffered in Brisbane last month.

