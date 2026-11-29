Switzerland's Camille Rast won the ⁠women's World Cup slalom at Killington on Sunday, overhauling first-run leader ‌Mikaela Shiffrin as the American became the ‌first Alpine skier to claim ‌100 World Cup podiums in a ‌single discipline.

Rast clocked a combined one ‌minute 40.93 seconds on the Superstar course to beat Albania's Lara Colturi, with ‌Shiffrin third in 1:41.52, 0.59 ⁠seconds off ‌the pace.

The 31-year-old Shiffrin, starting with bib ​number one, led after the opening run in 50.50 seconds, ​ahead of Austria's Katharina Truppe and Rast.

Rast, however, delivered the faster ⁠second run ​to overhaul Shiffrin and secure her first World Cup victory of the season.

"Yeah, the beginning of the season was ‌more like a 50/50. One run good, the other one bad. And now I could do my ski on two runs, and I'm really happy about it," Rast said.

"Thanks to my team around me. They did an amazing job, and ‌now I am happy to share ​this moment with them."

Shiffrin's third-place ‌finish extended her outstanding record at Killington, where she has won six World Cup slaloms, and took her career tally in the ⁠discipline to ⁠100 podiums.