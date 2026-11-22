Norwegian skier Timon Haugan defied heavy snowfall to win the men's slalom in Gurgl to claim his eighth World Cup victory.

Haugan led the first run before skiing a solid second run where he placed seventh to seal the win.

The 29-year-old finished 0.60 seconds ahead of compatriot Eirik Hystad Solberg with Swiss Tanguy Nef third at 0.88sec.

While Haugan has been a regular on the podium for several seasons, this marked the first-ever World Cup podium for both Solberg and Nef.

The Gurgl slalom saw numerous competitors ski off piste, with several favourites among those who failed to finish.

In the first run, Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen missed a gate early on, ending his bid for a third consecutive victory in as many races.

Norway's Atle Lie McGrath also skied off course in the second run, as did his compatriot Henrik Kristoffersen.

The alpine skiing World Cup continues next week in the United States with races in Copper Mountain for the men and Killington for the women.