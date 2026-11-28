Alice Robinson won the women's World Cup giant slalom on Saturday at Killington, where Mikaela Shiffrin settled for second in her return to the Vermont course where she was seriously injured in a 2024 crash.

New Zealand's Robinson, second behind Shiffrin after the opening run, defied the poor visibility and deteriorating course conditions to triumph with a total time of 2 min 03.02 sec, 11 hundredths ahead of Shiffrin.

The US superstar held on for second ahead of American teammate Paula Moltzan, who was on the podium again after capturing her first career World Cup win at the season-opening giant slalom in Soelden last month.

Robinson, who was 39 hundredths behind Shiffrin after the opening run, bagged her seventh World Cup giant slalom win, her eighth World Cup race victory overall.

"I knew I was skiing super-solid, and today these conditions made me feel like I was back in New Zealand," Robinson told FIS TV of the fog, gusty wind and drizzly rain that was already making things difficult on the first run.

"These conditions played into my favour, so I'm really happy," added Robinson, who had failed to finish in two of her previous four Killington starts.

Shiffrin, meanwhile, remained in search of a first giant slalom win in almost three years.

The 31-year-old American was back at Killington, a two-hour drive from the Burke Mountain Academy she attended as a teenager, for the first time since a 2024 crash that left her with a serious abdominal injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Shiffrin thrilled her home crowd as she stormed to the lead in the first leg, punching her fist in celebration and blowing a kiss to fans.

Shiffrin had returned to her top form in slalom last season, winning nine of 10 World Cup races and Olympic gold at the Milan-Cortina.

But she still struggled to overcome the psychological toll of her high-speed crash in Killington, in which she suffered a painful deep puncture wound.

This year she has opted to focus more on giant slalom and super-G, and Sunday's slalom in Killington will be her first in that discipline this season.