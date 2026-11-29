Who will come out on top of the Merseyside derby?

Following the conclusion of last night's Copa Libertadores, focus shifts to a fascinating Super Sunday in the Premier League. Starting a big day of football is a clash between Everton and high-flying Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, in what promises to be an epic encounter.

Live updates:

11:45 CET - The team news is in for the Merseyside derby!

11:30 CET - As we move closer to kick-off and team news is just around the corner, it is the perfect time to take a look at Flashscore's in-depth preview of the first Merseyside derby of the 2026/27 season.

Everton must contain red-hot Isak if they want Merseyside derby success

11:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to what promises to be a blockbuster start to Super Sunday as Everton host city rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. Liverpool come into the derby as favourites, as they often do. Andoni Iraola's side have won their last three in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and beating arch-rivals Manchester United 4-0 in the process.

Everton had also been in good form but were humbled away to Brentford last time out in a dramatic crash back down to earth. But as we know by now, form and league position can mean little when the Merseyside derby gets underway and Everton will be banking on their home advantage to inspire them to a memorable Merseyside derby upset.