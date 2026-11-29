Black Queens need to finish top two to advance into the next phase of the 2027 Women's World Cup play-offs.

Ghana’s Black Queens began their FIFA Women’s World Cup play-off tournament campaign with a 2-1 victory over Ecuador in Rabat on Saturday, scoring a late penalty to secure all three points.

The Queens had to come from behind after Ecuador stunned them with a goal just 34 seconds into the match, with Maylin Arreaga finding the back of the net to give her side an early lead.

Ghana responded in the 12th minute through Benedicte Simon, who scored from the rebound after Abigail Kim’s initial effort was saved to restore parity.

The two sides went into the break level, with Ghana looking to complete the comeback after the restart.

Abigail Kim came close to putting the Queens ahead early in the second half but dragged her effort wide after a corner-kick situation.

Ghana continued to push for a winner and were rewarded in the 89th minute when Ajegipina Zakaria was fouled inside the penalty area by Analiz Zambrano.

Following a VAR review, the referee awarded a penalty, which Josephine Bonsu converted to give the Black Queens a dramatic late victory.

Head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren was pleased with the Queens' fighting spirit against Ecuador.

"The energy is back and we saw it tonight. It was necessary as we played against a good team. We had a little bit more quality sometimes but it was all about the fighting spirit."

"I watched the first half of Uzbekistan's game and they won 3-0. They believe in themselves and we do too, so it's going to be a good game but let's enjoy tonight," Bjorkegren added.

The result gives Ghana a winning start to the play-off tournament as they pursue qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Black Queens will return to action on Tuesday, December 1, when they face Uzbekistan in their second match. Uzbekistan also began their campaign with a victory, beating Papua New Guinea 3-0.