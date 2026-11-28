Inter Milan beat Genoa 4-0 to collect a seventh successive Serie A home victory, a result that stretches their unbeaten head-to-head run to 15 matches.

After dropping points in two of their last three Serie A rounds, Inter had little margin for error, pinning Genoa inside their own half for most of the opening exchanges.

Their first big chance arrived inside the opening 15 minutes when Carlos Augusto mopped up a loose ball on the edge of the area and hammered an effort against the base of the post.

Match stats Flashscore

Genoa grew into the game though, and created two huge chances to take a surprise lead, both of which fell to Milutin Osmajic, who saw two goal-bound headers repelled by Ivan Provedel.

Those misses proved costly for the visitors, who fell behind soon after, as Lautaro Martinez added the finishing touches to a sweeping move that saw Inter swiftly slice through Genoa.

Inter doubled their advantage five minutes before the break as another lightning-quick move ended with a fortuitous ricochet finding its way to Marcus Thuram inside the area, and his scuffed effort wrong-footed Justin Bijlow to roll into the bottom corner.

The Nerazzurri thought they’d added a third before the break too, as Dimarco’s effort was ruled out for offside on the stroke of half-time.

That was nothing more than a reprieve for Genoa, who hit the self-implode button when Sebastian Otoa fouled Nicolo Barella inside the area, allowing Petar Sucic to convert from the spot.

It was much of the same after the break for Inter, who continued to dominate proceedings and added a fourth within 10 minutes of the restart, albeit in fortuitous circumstances, as Kingsley Ehizibue cleared Barella’s cross against the shins of Thuram to see the ball trickle over the line.

Inter perhaps heeded their opponents’ plea for mercy as their attacking onslaught let up somewhat after the fourth goal, with a raft of changes perhaps a major contributing factor.

Momentum Flashscore

A comfortable lead and heavily rotated sides led to the second half being largely a non-event, as Inter secured the three points they needed to keep pace with Lazio, three points above them at the Serie A summit.

Genoa, meanwhile, must quickly recover as they’re back at the San Siro to take on Inter in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday, when they’ll look to bounce back having missed the chance to post three consecutive victories in this competition for the first time since November 2014 here.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)