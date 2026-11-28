European qualification-chasers VfB Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt couldn’t be separated in a 2-2 draw at the MHPArena, the fourth head-to-head out of the last five to feature at least four goals.

Four unbeaten and in strong form, Frankfurt started off the better side, and Jonathan Burkardt nearly broke the deadlock with an overhead kick attempt that was easily gathered by Dennis Seimen.

They reasserted their dominance with an effort from Lilian Brassier which was deflected away by Maximilian Mittelstadt, but a sudden break from Stuttgart saw Deniz Undav taken out by Robin Koch when racing through; however, the Frankfurt skipper was spared his marching orders when VAR determined he had got a touch on the ball with his challenge.

The visitors brushed off that near miss and resumed their assault on the Stuttgart box, but missed chances from Fares Chaibi and Younes Ebnoutalib set Stuttgart up perfectly for a shock opener.

Ermedin Demirovic produced an inventive flick to send Grischa Promel away on goal, and the summer signing beat Noah Atubolu with a curling shot which just about drifted inside the near post.

However, the home side weren’t able to hold on until the break, with an equaliser coming courtesy of Ansgar Knauff’s shot, which deflected off Undav and looped over the helpless Seimen.

Match momentum Flashscore

And the second half continued to go back and forth in similar fashion. Stuttgart restored their advantage less than 10 minutes after the restart, with Undav picking up the pieces from a corner and clipping it back in for an unmarked Luca Jaquez to nod home his first Bundesliga goal.

Their opponents then responded with another leveller just past the hour, as Knauff passed it into the area to Burkardt, who flicked it onward for Ebnoutalib to slot low into the bottom corner.

There was a sense that the next goal really would be the clincher as the final 10 minutes approached, but Jamie Leweling flashed wide with the closest late chance for either side.

This result continues Stuttgart’s four-match unbeaten league run, but doesn’t provide much of a boost in their push to keep up with the top six. They remain behind Frankfurt in the Bundesliga standings, but Adi Hütter will be concerned that his side have still kept just one clean sheet in their last 25 away league matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Grischa Promel (VfB Stuttgart)