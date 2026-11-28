Lazio opened up a five-point lead at the Serie A summit thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Torino, as Gennaro Gattuso’s side strengthened their bid for a first Scudetto since 2000.

Having picked up just one point from their last four league outings, Torino knew a vast improvement was needed as they welcomed table toppers Lazio to Turin. Ignazio Abate’s men came flying out of the blocks, and they spurned a glorious early chance to take the lead when Giovanni Simeone’s low strike was parried around the post by Christos Mandas.

The hosts remained the dominant side in the opening 20 minutes, as Simeone and Nikola Vlasic saw a pair of quickfire efforts comfortably saved by Mandas.

Unbeaten in their first six away matches in Serie A this season (W5, D1), Lazio settled into the contest as the first half progressed, with Lucas Perri producing a superb save to deny Davide Frattesi’s close-range header.

Despite that missed opportunity, the visitors were soon ahead in the 42nd minute, as Oliver Provstgaard outmuscled Saul Coco to head home from Mattia Zaccagni’s outswinging corner.

Keen to stamp their authority on proceedings, Lazio doubled their lead just two minutes later, with Gustav Isaksen latching onto Zaccagni’s pass and firing an unerring finish beyond Perri into the bottom corner.

Match momentum Flashscore

Both sides created chances at the start of the second period, as Che Adams failed to convert a close-range rebound for the hosts, while at the other end, Zaccagni curled narrowly wide from 25 yards.

Torino continued to threaten in the final third, and Abate’s side halved the deficit in the 62nd minute, with Adams glancing a brilliant header into the far corner from Gvidas Gineitis’ delivery.

The visitors looked to respond to that setback, as substitute Albert Gudmundsson and Frattesi saw promising efforts blocked in the box.

The match remained tantalisingly poised heading into the final 10 minutes, with Gaetano Oristanio directing a glorious headed chance wide from eight yards.

That proved to be the hosts’ best opportunity of salvaging a point, as Lazio held firm under pressure to secure a vital three points, moving five clear at the summit ahead of Inter’s clash against Genoa later on Saturday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)

Take a look at the match stats.