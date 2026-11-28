Paris Saint-Germain claimed their ninth Ligue 1 win in a row and moved six points clear at the top of the table with a 2-0 victory over Lorient at Parc des Princes.

Luis Enrique’s side returned their attention to domestic matters, looking to capitalise on a defeat for closest rivals Paris FC yesterday, and Ousmane Dembele was inches away from giving them an 11th-minute lead when his shot cannoned off the bar after weaving his way into the box.

The 2025 Ballon d’Or winner then stung the palms of Yvon Mvogo with an angled strike, before sending a speculative left-footed shot wide.

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The busy Mvogo successfully stuck a leg out to divert another effort from Dembele behind, before Vitinha’s long-range strike just cleared the target in a dominant start from the reigning champions.

Lorient had withstood plenty of pressure, and almost struck first completely against the run of play when Nathaniel Adjei headed onto the post from Arthur Avom’s corner.

PSG kept their composure, and duly broke the deadlock with 32 minutes played. Dro Fernandez slotted in Senny Mayulu at the end of a devastating free-flowing move, and the latter made no mistake in dispatching his left-footed strike past Mvogo.

The goal ensured PSG have now scored in 55 consecutive home league games, equalling the longest such run by any club in the French top-flight across the last 75 years.

Mika Godts almost engineered a second for Mayulu before half-time with a brilliant ball from the right, but his first-time shot clipped off the post to ensure Lorient’s deficit remained at just one at the interval.

The wave upon wave of PSG pressure continued after the break, as further chances fell to Warren Zaire-Emery, Dembele and Godts, with a second goal seemingly inevitable.

And it duly came in the 67th minute, courtesy of Dembele at the end of a sweeping move with deadly efficiency from the hosts. Godts jinked his way into the box before teeing up the Frenchman to provide a clinical left-footed finish for a fourth goal in his last four head-to-head appearances.

Godts had been very impressive, and almost capped off his performance with a goal when he shot just wide from the edge of the box.

But Les Merlus had an unexpected chance to set up a nervy finish when referee Bastien Dechepy pointed to the spot after Quentin Ndjantou brought down Dembo Sylla. Ibrahima Balde couldn’t accept the gift as he blazed his terrible penalty wide of the target, before Sylla hit the woodwork for the visitors moments later.

Surviving those scares meant it was a job well done for Enrique’s side against opposition that had been somewhat of a bogey team for the club in recent years.

This was only a fourth victory in the last 10 meetings between the two clubs (D4, L2), but one which sees the Parisians take a familiar stranglehold on the Ligue 1 table.

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Meanwhile, this defeat is no disgrace for Alexandre Dujeux’s men, who succumbed to only a second loss in their last seven games (W3, D2) and remain 11th in the table.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain)