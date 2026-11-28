Le Mans built on last weekend’s thrilling 3-2 Ligue 1 win at Marseille as they snatched a sensational late 2-1 home victory over high-flying Lille.

Fresh from a superb 2-1 midweek UEFA Champions League home win over Bayern Munich, Lille struggled to put their stamp on the game early on as Le Mans created the clearer opportunities.

Patrick Vieira’s team failed to really test Berke Ozer, as Harold Voyer fluffed his lines on six minutes, steering wide after a corner dropped kindly to him 10 yards out.

Following suit not long after, Lucas Bretelle wastefully blazed off target from distance in a tame opening half-hour, but despite the two sides barely hitting second gear before the break, Lille’s sudden attacking endeavour was rewarded in added time.

Louis Mafouta peeled off his marker at the back post from Lucas Buades’s deep cross to nod home for the second game running.

The away side continued to labour in attack after the interval, but just as the contest looked to be drifting away from the visitors, Ayase Ueda produced a moment of inspiration to haul them level just after the hour mark.

Nathan Ngoy’s cheeky scoop into Le Mans’ box was not sufficiently dealt with by the hosts, and the Japan international instinctively darted in behind to loop an acrobatic header over the stranded Nicolas Kocik.

Ueda’s intervention gave Lille the injection of urgency needed to push forward in search of a shock winner in the closing stages, but they were wasteful as the tide turned in their favour, and Le Mans bit back with two minutes to go.

A rapid counterattack caught Lille out of position in defence, and the home side missed two chances to clear the danger inside their box.

However, as chaos reigned, Antoine Rabillard arrived on cue to cannon past Ozer and grab all three points, triggering wild celebrations at the Stade Marie-Marvingt.

Momentum graph Flashscore

Defeat on the road means Lille have failed to win in back-to-back Ligue 1 matches, but they remain in fourth place after 12 games played this season. In stark contrast, Le Mans have now won consecutive league games for the first time this season, and they rise to 14th.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lucas Bretelle (Le Mans)