Young Africans defender and vice-captain Dickson Job has urged his teammates to put the disappointing result of their opening match of the CAF Champions League group stage behind them and focus all their energy on the remaining fixtures.

Job’s remarks came shortly after the Tanzanian champions suffered a 1-0 defeat to Algeria’s MC Alger in a Group B encounter at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar.

Young Africans dropped three crucial points at home after conceding a late goal from a set-piece - a bitter outcome given that they had dominated much of the match and created several clear-cut scoring opportunities.

Substitute Soufiane Bayazid struck a dramatic 90th-minute winner as MC Alger claimed the precious opening victory. The contest appeared destined for a 0-0 draw before Bayazid broke the deadlock with virtually the last action of normal time.

The striker stooped to head home a corner from Reda Halaimia, punishing the hosts for their failure to convert their opportunities and giving MC Alger the perfect start to their group-stage campaign.

The first half whistle was blown with both sides tied 0-0 but Young Africans were leading possession at 67 percent. Yanga’s dominance had seen them manage seven shots, with four hitting the target, while MC Alger had four shots, and only one on target.

MC Alger’s defense proved solid

Reflecting on the match, the stalwart defender acknowledged that Young Africans fought hard for goals, but MC Alger’s defense proved too solid to break down. However, he noted that a lapse in concentration during the final minutes ultimately cost the team.

“Our primary task now is to keep our heads up and identify areas where we need to improve. We must remain focused in the upcoming matches to ensure we secure positive results,” said Job after the game.

The Taifa Stars defender added that although starting the group stage with a home defeat was not part of their plans, the result has served as a wake-up call, providing a vital lesson on the need to correct their mistakes before taking to the pitch again.

“Losing the first match does not look good, but it has jolted us into realising that we need to hold our heads high and focus on the path ahead,” the vice-captain emphasised.

Job further assured Yanga fans that there is no time to dwell on past results. He stressed that the team will treat every remaining match in Group B as a final, with the ultimate goal of reaching the quarter-finals of the competition.

Young Africans defender Mohammed Hussein reassured the club’s fans, emphasising despite a poor start to the Champions League group stage—marked by a loss in their opening home match—the team still has a strong chance to perform well and qualify for the next round.

“We still have a chance to perform well in the upcoming matches. The beauty of this tournament is that there is intense competition in every game, so we will strive to ensure we secure good results in the matches ahead,” said Hussein.

The experienced defender added that the Champions League is a competition that demands a high level of focus, as every team fights for points - whether at home or away - so his squad will regroup to address the mistakes that occurred.

The defeat marked Yanga’s second at home in 21 Champions League matches since 2021, with their previous setback coming against Sudan’s Al Hilal in 2024.