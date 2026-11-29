Lyle Foster scored a late winner to keep Houston Dynamo’s Major League Soccer ambitions alive in 2026, but it was the end of the road for Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Puso Dithejane on Saturday.

Foster bundled the ball over the line in the fourth minute of added time as Dynamo defeated San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 to level their three-game series at 1-1.

The teams will meet again on Wednesday to see who advances to the conference semi-finals, where Vancouver Whitecaps await.

Chicago Fire conceded a late goal to lose 2-1 at Charlotte and end their season, having lost both games in the series by the same scoreline.

That essentially means no competitive football for Mbokazi and Dithejane until the 2027 MLS season gets underway in late February, unless one or both make a move in the January transfer window.

It provides a conundrum for national team coach Pitso Mosimane ahead of Bafana’s crucial final two 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.

The season is already over for Minnesota United’s Bongokuhle Hlongwane, while Tylon Smith’s New England Revolution remain in contention, though he is unlikely to feature in the first team.

They must also play a third fixture against Philadelphia Union, with their three-game series tied at 1-1.