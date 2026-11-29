O'Neil admits Ipswich still 'need to improve on some things' after Aston Villa draw

Ipswich boss Gary O'Neil admitted his side 'need to improve on some things' following their hard-fought draw with Aston Villa on Saturday, November 28th.

O’Neil’s side came from behind twice to earn a valuable point at Portman Road, moving to 15th in the table.

Ipswich have enjoyed a solid start to the season, with their attacking play impressing despite some clear defensive frailties.

The Tractor Boys have taken the most points from losing positions of any side in the division, netting 17 goals in the process. Their record of 24 goals conceded, though, is the second worst in the Premier League.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, O’Neil said his side still ‘need to improve on some things'.

"We had a go. We got caught once or twice. We are working on that - it is a step-up in level for the group from the Championship to the Premier League,” he said.

"We are doing it with a load of new players. Occasionally we get caught between phases, but it didn't stop us from having a right go.

"You learn a lot about yourself. Mentality-wise, in the league we want to be the best team in the league.

"There is no excuse for us not having the best mentality. We just need to improve on some things. We need to dust the lads down and get them to perform again in 48 hours."