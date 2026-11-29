FC Cincinnati scored a stunning 1-0 upset to send MLS Cup favorites and top seeds Nashville SC crashing out of the playoffs on Saturday.

Substitute Samuel Gidi scored an 88th-minute winner as Cincinnati - leading the best-of-three series 1-0 after winning game one in Nashville last week - completed a victory at TQL Stadium.

Nashville entered the playoffs as the hot favourites after a dominant regular season that saw them finish a whopping 31 points ahead of Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference standings.

But Cincinnati soaked up relentless pressure from Nashville before Gidi tucked away a superb through ball from Evander after a sweeping counter-attack to clinch victory for the ninth seeds.

The result marked another huge upset in Major League Soccer's postseason, coming just 24 hours after Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were eliminated by Columbus Crew on Friday.

Cincinnati spent long periods of Saturday's game two on the back foot, and survived an early scare when Sam Surridge appeared to fire Nashville into the lead after 25 minutes only to be ruled offside.

Cincinnati were given another let-off in the 47th minute when Nashville midfielder Hany Mukhtar headed home a cross from Cristian Espinoza.

But Nashville's celebrations were cut short when a VAR review spotted an offside in the build-up, and the goal was disallowed.

Cincinnati then had goalkeeper Roman Celentano to thank for keeping them in the game.

The Cincy keeper denied Jack Maher a goal with a fine reflex block in the 76th minute and then in the 85th minute pulled off a remarkable double save to deny Surridge and Reed Baker-Whiting.

In other MLS Cup action on Saturday, Charlotte advanced after completing a 2-0 series defeat of Chicago Fire with a 2-1 victory at home.

Houston Dynamo tied their series at 1-1 after defeating San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 while Philadelphia Union levelled their series at 1-1 with a 1-0 win against the New England Revolution.

Los Angeles FC meanwhile tied their series with St.Louis at 1-1 with a 4-1 rout in California, with former Tottenham star Son Heung-Min scoring twice.