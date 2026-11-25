Italian Alpine skier Federica Brignone, a double ⁠Olympic champion, announced her retirement on Wednesday, saying that injury prevented her from carrying on ‌competing at the highest level.

Brignone won Olympic gold in Super-G ‌and giant slalom on home snow at ‌the Milano Cortina Games in February, just 10 months ‌after she had suffered multiple leg fractures and ‌a torn anterior cruciate ligament following a crash at the Italian Championships.

Brignone, 36, had returned to the ‌slopes on Tuesday for the first ⁠time since she underwent ‌surgery in August to remove a plate and screws ​that were inserted in her left knee last year.

"After these two days on the ​snow, I’ve realised that my leg is not fully recovered yet and that I’m still in ⁠too much pain. ​For this reason, I’ve decided to bring my competitive career to an end," she said in a video released by the Italian Winter Sports Federation.

Brignone ‌is known in Italy as the 'Tiger' for the ferocious determination that has helped her become the country's most successful female skier ever.

She held out the prospect of one last farewell appearance on the ski circuit.

Describing her retirement as a "difficult decision", she said she would like to "push out of the start gate one last time to ‌say goodbye to this world that I love."

"I'll ​let you know where and when. See you ‌soon," she added.

She made her World Cup debut in December 2007 and went on to claim 37 race victories, mostly in giant slalom and Super-G. She won the overall World ⁠Cup title twice, ⁠in 2020 and ‌2025.