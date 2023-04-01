Reports suggest Sofia Goggia's season over after crash in training

  3. Reports suggest Sofia Goggia's season over after crash in training
Sofia Goggia is a four-time winner of the overall downhill World Cup title
AFP
Italian Sofia Goggia's (31) ski season has come to an end after a bad crash on a training run on Monday at Ponte di Legno in Italy, local media reports said.

The Olympic downhill gold medallist suffered a fracture of the tibia and fibula, the reports said, but there has been no official statement on the extent of her injury.

"At the moment it is too early for a precise diagnosis, Goggia will go to Milan for in-depth medical checks," The Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) said in a statement as quoted by Eurosport Italy.

The Italian is a four-time winner of the overall downhill World Cup title and raced to gold in the downhill at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and silver at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Goggia's ski career has been riddled with injuries including torn anterior cruciate ligaments in both knees.

