Tom Pidcock expects more cautious Tour descents after Gino Mader's death

Britain's Tom Pidcock (23) said Gino Mader's death during a high-speed descent in Switzerland less than two weeks ago could result in riders being more cautious at the Tour de France.

Swiss rider Mader died aged 26 due to injuries suffered when he crashed into a ravine during the Tour de Suisse. Pidcock's Ineos Grenadiers teammate Magnus Sheffield crashed separately at the same corner, suffering concussion and spending three days in hospital.

Descending is one of Pidcock's strengths but the rider, who won an iconic Tour de France stage at L'Alpe d'Huez last year, said Mader's death may have an impact on his style.

"I think especially for everyone who was at the race, that was pretty hard-hitting," Pidcock, who also competing in the eight-stage race, told reporters on Wednesday.

"I think I didn't see a single rider take any risks on the last two stages after that incident. Personally, one of the things that hit me was it happened descending, which is something that I love.

"It showed me what the consequences can be when it goes wrong. I don't take unnecessary risks but things can happen when we're riding down a descent at 100kph in lycra."

Mader's death raised questions about rider safety and triggered calls for safety nets in the most dangerous downhill sections but Pidcock said risk will always be part of the sport.

"I guess unless we all want to race round the motor racing circuits, then we have to accept that we will be racing down descents," he told the Telegraph.

"I think risks are involved in cycling and sometimes - it doesn't happen often - it can go wrong. I guess we do what we can to mitigate those risks but they'll never be gone."

Pidcock, who is also an Olympic gold medallist in cross-country mountain biking, will lead Ineos at the Tour, which begins in Bilbao, Spain on Saturday.