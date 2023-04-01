Lisbon to host the start of the Vuelta a Espana for second time in 2024

The 2024 Vuelta a Espana will start in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, organisers confirmed on Sunday.

It will be the second time the race has begun in Lisbon after it also hosted the depart in 1997 and the fifth time in the Vuelta's 89-year history that it has started outside Spain.

The opening stage of the three-week race on August 17 will start in Lisbon and finish in Oeiras while the second stage will go from the resort of Cascais and head north to Ourem.

The third stage will take the peloton from the Portuguese town of Lousa to Castello Branco.

Road cycling
Sepp Kuss celebrates incredible Vuelta triumph, Kaden Groves wins in Madrid
Updated
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history
Primoz Roglic conquers infamous Angliru to win Vuelta stage 17 ahead of Jonas Vingegaard
Vingegaard closes in on Vuelta lead after stage 16 victory
Belgian cyclist Van Hooydonck in hospital after car crash
EXCLUSIVE: Oscar Freire talks Vuelta, Jumbo-Visma & more
