Primoz Roglic conquers infamous Angliru to win Vuelta stage 17 ahead of Jonas Vingegaard

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Vuelta a Espana Tours
  4. Primoz Roglic conquers infamous Angliru to win Vuelta stage 17 ahead of Jonas Vingegaard
Primoz Roglic conquers infamous Angliru to win Vuelta stage 17 ahead of Jonas Vingegaard
Updated
The Jumbo Visma team had it all their own way
The Jumbo Visma team had it all their own way
Reuters
Primoz Roglic (33) pipped teammate Jonas Vingegaard (26) after climbing the infamous Angliru, to win stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana, as Sepp Kuss (29) in third place hangs on grimly to the leader's jersey.

The Jumbo Visma team had it all their own way on the final part of the gruelling climb to the finish. With Kuss, the overall leader struggling, it was left to Vingegaard and Roglic to battle for the stage win.

A 124.5 kilometre ride through Asturias finishing at the Angliru, with two category one climbs before reaching the mighty summit, was dominated by Remco Evenepoel (23), last year's Vuelta winner, before the Belgian ran out of steam.

Roglic crossed the finish line with Vingegaard on his back wheel, while Kuss, who held a 29-second advantage over Vingegaard heading into the stage, saw his overall lead cut to just eight seconds by his Danish teammate.

The final part of the stage saw the Jumbo Visma team do battle with Team Bahrain Victorious. Three riders from each team led the way into the final four kilometres in the mist and fog of the Angliru. 

With two kilometres left to climb, the Jumbo Visma trio, as they have done throughout this Vuelta, made it a race between themselves.

Kuss was first to crack. Vingegaard glanced over his shoulder as Kuss fell behind, but ignored his struggles and soldiered on to the top.

The American was then joined by Mikel Landa and tried to limit the gap to the leaders as he battled to keep hold of the red jersey.

As they hit the downhill section to the line, Roglic came in first, his second stage win of this Vuelta, with Vingegaard close behind. Kuss came in ahead of Landa, but 19 seconds down on Vingegaard.

"It’s a position I never expected to be in and that's the beautiful thing about it," Kuss said, after just about holding on to the overall lead.

"I came in without any expectations and I was just looking to help the guys – like always – but then I came into this beautiful jersey and all the experiences that come with it."

Vingegaard, who retained his Tour de France title this year, said he still hopes Kuss holds on for the win.

"The win today was our main goal and to keep the situation – one, two, three on GC – so I think everything went the way we wanted," the Dane said.

"I think we can be happy with everything and, to be honest, I'm happy that Sepp (Kuss) is still in the jersey. I would love to see Sepp win this Vuelta a Espana."

Roglic, who won this year's Giro d'Italia and is now one minute eight seconds off the lead in third place, was also hopeful that Kuss could hold on but is still going all out for victory himself.

"I'm the first one to say that Sepp is there with all our victories, he's there. I wish he wins," Roglic said.

"But looking to myself and my responsibilities, who I am, I'm here to race, I'm here to do my best, and at the end, the best one will win."

Thursday's stage 18 is another mountain stage, a 179 km ride from Pola de Allende to La Cruz de Linares.

Mentions
Road cyclingVuelta a Espana ToursRoglic PrimozVingegaard JonasKuss SeppEvenepoel Remco
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Oscar Freire talks Vuelta, Jumbo-Visma & more
Evenepoel bounces back at Vuelta with brilliant stage win
Vingegaard wins Vuelta stage 13 after Jumbo-Visma domination
Show more
Road cycling
Vingegaard closes in on Vuelta lead after stage 16 victory
Updated
Belgian cyclist Van Hooydonck in hospital after car crash
Van Aert captures Tour of Britain, Rodriguez wins final stage
Costa wins stage 15 in Vuelta a Espana sprint finish
Van Aert holds narrow lead ahead of Tour of Britain climax
Molano wins stage 12 of Vuelta as Groves misses out
Most Read
Frattesi fires Italy to Euro 2024 qualifying win over Ukraine
Perfect Portugal demolish Luxembourg 9-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier
North Macedonia strike late to defy Italy victory
Messi returns as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings