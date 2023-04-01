Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in India's T20 squad ahead of World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in India's T20 squad ahead of World Cup
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in India's T20 squad ahead of World Cup
Rohit Sharma is considered one of the best batsmen of his generation
Rohit Sharma is considered one of the best batsmen of his generation
Reuters
Regular skipper Rohit Sharma (36) and stalwart Virat Kohli (35) returned to India's T20 squad after a year's gap for the home series against Afghanistan amid speculation about their future in this format.

Both the batters have not played T20 Internationals since India's defeat to England in the semi-finals of the World Cup in Australia in November 2022.

While they have been active in other formats, speculation was rife whether they would play the T20 World Cup in West Indies and the United States in June.

Both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, who shared the T20 captaincy burden in Rohit's absence, were left out of the series against Afghanistan reportedly because of injuries.

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul missed out though the Indian cricket board did not offer any explanation for any of the omissions or inclusions in its statement on Sunday.

Pace duo Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been rested, ostensibly to keep them fresh ahead of the five-test home series against England beginning later this month.

India kick off the series against Afghanistan in Mohali on January 11 followed by matches in Indore and Bengaluru.

India T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Mentions
CricketSharma RohitKohli ViratPandya HardikYadav SuryakumarBumrah JaspritSiraj MohammedIndia
Related Articles
South Africa trail India after record-breaking first day of second test
Bumrah takes six wickets as India win second test to draw South Africa test series
India skipper Rohit Sharma promises second test fight back after innings defeat
Show more
Cricket
South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen retires from test cricket
Entertainer David Warner walks away from test game as a winner
David Warner's final 57 helps Australia to Pakistan series sweep
Dallas to hold Twenty20 World Cup opener as Barbados gets final
Pakistan claim lead against Australia in Sydney Test after Jamal takes six
David Warner's missing baggy green turns up at team hotel during final test
The five shortest Tests in 147 years of cricket history
India unfairly criticised for pitches says captain Rohit Sharma after South Africa win
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson seeking Premier League return, Dortmund close on Maatsen
Alexander Zverev-led Germany beat Iga Swiatek's Poland to win United Cup
Football Tracker: Roma and Atalanta draw, PSG and Barcelona progress in cups
Rafa Nadal withdraws from Australian Open after suffering new injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings