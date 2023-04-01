Rory McIlroy 'falling on his sword' could be turning point, claims LIV's Norman

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Rory McIlroy 'falling on his sword' could be turning point, claims LIV's Norman
Rory McIlroy 'falling on his sword' could be turning point, claims LIV's Norman
LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman looks on during the first round of the LIV Golf Miami golf tournament
LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman looks on during the first round of the LIV Golf Miami golf tournament
Reuters
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said he appreciated Rory McIlroy "falling on his sword" after the Northern Irishman softened his stance on the Saudi-backed circuit, and suggested it could be a turning point for the sport.

McIlroy has been one of the most vocal critics of LIV since the breakaway tour launched in 2022 and signed up a host of big names, causing a rift that threatened to tear golf apart.

The four-time major champion previously accused some of those who jumped ship as being duplicitous and that he would rather retire than join LIV.

However, just weeks after his Ryder Cup team-mate Jon Rahm stunned the golf world by swapping the PGA Tour for LIV, McIlroy said on the Stick to Football podcast that he regretted being too quick to judge those who had made the switch.

"The reason I say I appreciate Rory falling on his sword, to some degree, is the fact that he did judge us by not knowing the facts," Norman said on LIV's 'Fairway to Heaven' podcast on Thursday. "He judged us on other people's thoughts and opinions.

"So, I say, 'Hey, thank you Rory'. We all knew it was going to work within the golf ecosystem. We all wanted to be there, we are going to be there – he said that. To me, this is a hugely significant turning point for everybody... "

In June last year, the PGA Tour, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and DP World Tour announced a framework agreement to house their commercial operations in a new for-profit entity.

While they were unable to finalise a definitive partnership agreement by a December 31 deadline, the PGA Tour wants to extend negotiations into 2024 according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Mentions
GolfMcIlroy Rory
Related Articles
Signing Jon Rahm 'a bridge' between PGA-LIV insists Mickelson
Phil Mickelson welcomes Rory McIlroy's new tone over LIV Golf rivalry
Scottie Scheffler voted PGA Tour Player of the Year for second consecutive year
Show more
Golf
Players stress return to fire-ravaged Maui is bigger than golf
Patrick Cantlay feels for golf fans as players hope for PGA-LIV unity
'I was too judgemental': Rory McIlroy regrets criticism of LIV golfers
Questions over LIV Golf linger as PGA Tour opens 2024 campaign
PGA Tour unable to finalize deal with PIF ahead of December 31 deadline
Sporting calendar 2024: Olympics and Euros set to dominate headlines
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mbappe pushing to leave PSG, Spurs and Napoli doing battle
France overcome Norway to reach United Cup semi-finals
Ange Postecoglou wants Spurs players to step up and replace missing Son
WTA roundup: Coco Gauff reaches Auckland quarters, Emma Raducanu defeated in three sets

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings