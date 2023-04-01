Rozner makes strong start to defence of Mauritius Open title

  3. Rozner makes strong start to defence of Mauritius Open title
Reuters
Frenchman Antoine Rozner (38) made a strong start his Mauritius Open title defence with a 10-under-par 62 for a one-shot lead after Thursday’s first round at the Heritage La Reserve Golf Club.

Rozner, who started on the back nine, hit an eagle and 10 birdies and said he had hopes of scoring 59 but bogeyed two of his last four holes.

“I couldn’t have dreamt of a better start with seven under on the back nine. It was unbelievable," said Rozner.

"I didn’t miss a single shot and I holed everything, even the bunker shot on 18. Literally, everything went my way before my tee shot on 16 (the sixth hole which he bogeyed). Ten-under-par is my lowest score ever.”

Rozner leads from Englishman Paul Waring, who stormed up the leaderboard late on the opening day for a nine-under 63.

He hit a blemish free round with four birdies on the front nine and then another five as he headed home.

South African Jayden Schaper, one of the early finishers, was three off the lead in third place after hitting a 65.

