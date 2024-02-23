Former England captain Courtney Lawes to end rugby career in France with Brive

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Premiership Rugby
  4. Former England captain Courtney Lawes to end rugby career in France with Brive
Former England captain Courtney Lawes to end rugby career in France with Brive
Lawes in action for England
Lawes in action for England
AFP
Former England captain Courtney Lawes (35) announced Friday he will leave English Premiership leaders Northampton at the end of the season to join Brive due to a "transformational offer" from the French side.

Lawes has spent his entire 17 seasons in senior rugby with his hometown side and had previously said he wanted to remain a one-club man.

But, having called time on his 105-cap England career after last year's World Cup in France, a lucrative move to the French second-tier club has proved too strong to resist for the back-five forward.

"I want to make it clear that I really would have liked to end my career as a one-club man, and Saints did absolutely everything they possibly could to make that happen - our conversations were all very positive," Lawes said in a club statement.

"But, first and foremost, I have to make sure that my family and I are in the best position possible for my retirement, which will be in the next couple of years."

Lawes, who has also played five Tests for the British and Irish Lions, added: "This is likely to be the last contract I'll ever sign, and the offer I have received to play overseas will be transformational for my family, so there was no way I could turn it down and I took the decision to move away from Northampton."

Lawes, who has played 274 matches for Northampton, is following a number of other England internationals in making the switch to France, including fellow former England skipper Owen Farrell, who is joining Top 14 side Racing 92 next season.

Mentions
Rugby UnionLawes CourtneyEnglandPremiership Rugby
Related Articles
Five new captains give Six Nations fresh feel ahead of 2024 edition
Saracens hopeful of holding onto Owen Farrell, says director Mark McCall
Steve Borthwick hopes Owen Farrell will return to England duty after mental health break
Show more
Rugby Union
Finn Russell urges Scotland to take advantage in England Six Nations clash
England's Steve Borthwick labels Scotland 'favourites' for Six Nations clash
Three key Six Nations challenges as Wales get ready for Ireland clash
Teenager Posolo Tuilagi gets Six Nations start as French lock against Italy
Updated
Ross Vintcent gets first Italy start against France in Six Nations clash
Clinical Ireland eye Wales scalp to continue perfect Six Nations start
Wallabies centre Lalakai Foketi cleared of major spinal damage after neck injury
Mum's the word as England skipper Jamie George eyes Scotland clash
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Most Read
Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen draw tricky Europa League round-of-16 opponents
All you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League round-of-16 draws
Tennis Tracker: Kalinskaya stuns Swiatek to set up Paolini final, Mensik marches on
'Better and better' Swiatek edges closer to stunning Doha-Dubai double

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings