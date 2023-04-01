Foster delighted with New Zealand's start to Rugby Championship in big win over Argentina

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Rugby Championship
  4. Foster delighted with New Zealand's start to Rugby Championship in big win over Argentina
Foster delighted with New Zealand's start to Rugby Championship in big win over Argentina
New Zealand were comfortable winners in their opening game of the Rugby Championship
New Zealand were comfortable winners in their opening game of the Rugby Championship
Reuters
New Zealand’s electric tempo early in the game and their clinical finishing laid the platform for a convincing 41-12 Rugby Championship victory over hosts Argentina on Saturday, a pleasing start to the international season for coach Ian Foster.

New Zealand ran in five tries in the first half as they led 31-0 at the break, and added two more in the second period to quieten what was expected to be a hostile crowd in Mendoza.

"The first test (of a season) is always a bit nervy, not knowing where you are at," Foster told reporters. "We knew for us to play with tempo, pace and purpose would be crucial and I thought we did that very well.

"We took the game away from them and probably took the crowd away from them as well."

While the backs dazzled, Foster said the platform laid by his forwards should also draw praise.

"I was happy with the whole lot. Our scrum should be proud with the work they did, and the forwards in general with their work around the park.

"It is a good start. It sets us up well for an interesting game next week (at home against South Africa). Every week is a different challenge but overall I think we have taken some steps in the right direction."

Foster surprised many with his selection of Damian McKenzie at flyhalf ahead of Richie Mo'unga.

"He (McKenzie) looked nice and calm. He controlled the game really well from 10. I am really pleased for him," Foster said.

But the coach was less pleased with the second-half performance as Argentina outscored the visitors 12-10.

"We lost the second half," he said. "We weren’t as efficient with our opportunities. We like to finish strong and we did not do that today.

"That is a credit to their (Argentina's) culture, they did not give up. I thought we opened up too much and they took their opportunities.

"There are some lessons there about when you have an opponent under pressure you have to see it through to the end."

Mentions
Rugby UnionRugby ChampionshipDeWitt FosterArgentinaNew ZealandMcKenzie DamianMendoza AlbertoMo'unga RichieSouth Africa
Related Articles
Winger Emoni Narawa to debut for New Zealand in Mendoza against Argentina
Dazzling All Blacks thump Argentina after irresistible first-half blitz
Boks go into the unknown against Eddie Jones’s Australia in Rugby Championship opener
Show more
Rugby Union
Eddie Jones admits woeful Australia need quick improvement after thumping defeat
Kurt-Lee Arendse scores three tries as South Africa crush Australia
Australia co-captain James Slipper cleared to face Boks in Rugby Championship opener
'Matured' McKenzie ready for All Blacks flyhalf chance as World Cup approaches
Eddie Jones out to banish Australia’s Pretoria ghosts against South Africa
Argentina prop Lucio Sordoni returns to face New Zealand
Australia's Slipper fit as Jones names four uncapped players to face Springboks
Jamie Joseph to step down as Japan head coach after World Cup
South Africa forced into change at prop for Australia test
Shortened Rugby Championship provides World Cup litmus test
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: De Gea leaves United, Paris Saint-Germain sign Lee Kang-in
Jones and Trafford lead England to Euro U21 glory as Spain miss last-gasp penalty
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka, Alcaraz and Jabeur through, Rybakina trounces Boulter
Immense Novak Djokovic cruises past Stanislas Wawrinka minutes before Wimbledon curfew

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |