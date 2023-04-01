Capuozzo out for Italy clash with England in Six Nations opener

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Six Nations
  4. Capuozzo out for Italy clash with England in Six Nations opener
Capuozzo out for Italy clash with England in Six Nations opener
Italy's Ange Capuozzo during a press conference
Italy's Ange Capuozzo during a press conference
Reuters
Ange Capuozzo is out of the Italy side to face England in their Six Nations opener this weekend due to illness, the country's rugby federation announced on Friday.

Capuozzo is suffering with gastroenteritis and the wing will be replaced by Lorenzo Pani in the starting team for Saturday's game, while Edoardo Iachizzi, who had been selected among the replacements, is out with a shoulder injury.

Italy have now named uncapped flanker Alessandro Izekor and centre Federico Mori as replacements.

Italy team: 15-Tommaso Allan, 14-Lorenzo Pani, 13-Ignacio Brex, 12-Tommaso Menoncello, 11-Monty Ioane, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Alessandro Garbisi, 8-Lorenzo Cannone, 7-Michele Lamaro, 6-Sebastian Negri, 5-Federico Ruzza, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 3-Pietro Ceccarelli, 2-Gianmarco Lucchesi, 1-Danilo Fischetti.

Replacements: 16-Giacomo Nicotera, 17-Mirco Spagnolo, 18-Giosue Zilocchi, 19-Andrea Zambonin, 20-Alessandro Izekor, 21-Manuel Zuliani, 22-Stephen Varney, 23-Federico Mori.

Mentions
Rugby UnionCapuozzo AngeIachizzi EdoardoPani LorenzoIzekor AlessandroMori FedericoLucchesi GianmarcoZilocchi GiosueItalyEnglandSix Nations
Related Articles
George and Quesada lead England and Italy into new Six Nations era
Italy's Tommaso Allan aiming for first Rome win in Six Nations
Ford starts at fly-half while Dingwall and Roots set for England debuts against Italy
Show more
Rugby Union
Beard warns against 'writing off' Wales ahead of Six Nations opener with Scotland
Gatland wants 'no fear' Wales as Scotland bid to end Cardiff curse
France and Ireland return to Six Nations action on blockbuster opening night
Editors' Picks: Thrilling title clashes in England and Italy while Six Nations gets underway
Cameron Winnett to debut at full-back for Wales in Six Nations, Russell to lead Scotland
Alessandro Garbisi at scrum-half for Italy in Six Nations opener against England
Most Read
Lionel Messi makes late cameo as Ronaldo-less Al Nassr crush Inter Miami
Transfer News LIVE: Broja completes Fulham loan switch, Aurier moves to Galatasaray
Manchester United grab dramatic victory at Wolves as Mainoo scores incredible late winner
Super Eagles soaring high as quarter-finals arrive but can Nigeria win AFCON 2023?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings