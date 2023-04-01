France and Ireland return to Six Nations action on blockbuster opening night

After France and Ireland suffered heartbreaking quarter-final exits at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, both nations will be desperate to get back on track and lay down an early marker in a fascinating clash on Friday night.

There can’t be many better ways to kick off a Six Nations tournament. The two favourites for the title facing off against one another in Marseille’s spectacular 67,000-seater Stade Velodrome. It promises to be some spectacle.

Ireland travel to southern France looking to get their title defence off to the best possible start, while Fabien Galthie’s side will be determined to bounce back after a gut-wrenching defeat to New Zealand at their home World Cup last Autumn.

Andy Farrell’s men produced one of their most complete performances of 2023 by beating France in last year’s tournament - a win that ultimately proved decisive in separating the two sides in the final standings. With that in mind, the magnitude of Friday’s match is plain for all to see.

England, Scotland and Wales will all fancy their chances of springing a suprise at some point over the course of the tournament, but it’s difficult to look beyond the strength of France and Ireland. Therefore, whoever comes out on top in Friday’s curtain-raiser will be heavy favourites to lift the trophy in six weeks’ time.

Continuity key for Ireland

Despite the retirement of Johnny Sexton and the subsequent instalment of a new captain and fly-half, Ireland are a team looking to evolve rather than rebuild.

As such, Farrell has entrusted largely the same personnel in his playing squad, with Peter O’Mahony taking the reins as captain. The experienced flanker will look to lead from the front, continuing his world class ability at the breakdown, in the line-out and with the ball in hand.

Lining up alongside O’Mahony will be the in-form Caelen Dorris. Since making his international debut in 2020, the Leinster number eight has quickly earned a reputation as one of the most fearsome back-rows in the world - combining excellent rucking and tackling with a knack for scoring important tries.

The solid foundation provided by the likes of O’Mahony and Dorris not only make Ireland one of the most difficult sides to break down, it also gives scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park the ability to influence games with his sharp and intelligent kicking game.

Jamison Gibson-Park in action against New Zealand at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. AFP

There are several other stars in Farrell’s squad that have proven their quality over the past 18 months. Dan Sheehan will look to continue his development as one of the finest hookers in the game, while Josh van der Flier, James Lowe, and Bundee Aki are all players of the highest calibre in their respective positions.

The one area of uncertainty for Ireland is filling the enormous void left by former captain and talisman Sexton. Jack Crowley has been given the chance to cement his place in the team at number 10, and if the Munster fly-half is able to translate his impressive club form onto the international stage, Ireland will be a force to be reckoned with.

France in good shape

Much of the pre-tournament discussion for France has centred around the absence of 2021 World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year Antoine Dupont, who has temporarily switched to sevens duty ahead of the Paris Olympics this summer. While any side in the world would miss a player of Dupont’s pedigree, Galthie’s team look well-equipped heading into the tournament.

Matthieu Jalibert has performed brilliantly for his club side Bordeaux Begles, and with the attacking talent to pick apart any defence, the fly-half will be keen to add a touch of pragmatism to his game - especially with Romain Ntamack nearing a return. Alongside Jalibert will be club teammate Maxime Lucu, whose calmness and resilience under pressure will only benefit the mercurial number 10.

Matthieu Jalibert (L) in action for France at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. AFP

Dupont’s sojourn to sevens means Gregory Alldritt has been named as France’s new captain. The La Rochelle back-row is one of the first names on the team sheet and his natural leadership qualities on the pitch will be crucial throughout the tournament.

Complementing Alldritt’s expert jackal and ruck work is the ferocious Charles Ollivon - a modern-day great and one of the most prolific try-scoring forwards in the game. France’s perfectly balanced back-row is completed by Toulouse flanker Francois Cros, a player whose no-nonsense tidying up around the breakdown is an art in itself.

Another one of Les Bleus’ strengths is the firepower they have in their backs. Bordeaux winger Damian Penaud is ruthless in the opposition’s 22’ with 35 tries from his 48 caps, while Thomas Ramos’ influence at 15 with the ball in hand as well as kicking from the tee is immense.

The final verdict

As discussed above, both nations come into the tournament in good shape. There is little to separate the two on paper, meaning a fast and disciplined start for either side will be key in determining who comes out on top.

After dominating the 2023 Championship, anything less than a defence of their crown would be deemed a failure for Ireland. However, no side that has won the Six Nations in a World Cup year has ever been able to defend the title, so it will certainly be a challenge for Farrell’s men.

Furthermore, despite falling at the quarter-final stage in last year’s World Cup, anyone who watched France’s one-point defeat to eventual champions South Africa will know that Galthie’s side are capable of beating the very best on their day.

With that in mind, and the added benefit of home advantage, France should have enough to get the job done and secure a statement opening-night victory.

