France centre Danty will miss rest of Six Nations after suspension

Jonathan Danty in training for France
Jonathan Danty in training for France
Reuters
France centre Jonathan Danty (31) will miss the remainder of this season's Six Nations Championship after receiving a five-week suspension on Tuesday, following his red card in their draw with Italy.

The French, fourth in the standings on six points, will be without Danty, who started all three games to date, for their final two games, a trip to face Wales on March 10 and their last game at home to England on March 16th.

Danty was sin-binned in the final seconds of the first half on Sunday for a dangerous head-on-head tackle on Italy's Juan Ignacio Brex and his yellow card was upgraded to a red after a bunker review.

The Disciplinary Committee concluded that the incident warranted a six-week suspension, reduced by two weeks due to the player's acknowledgement of guilt and apology, but a further week was added because of the player's disciplinary record.

Danty served a two-week suspension for a red card received while playing with his club La Rochelle in December, which allowed him to return for the start of the Six Nations.

France led 10-3 at the break against Italy, but escaped with a 13-13 draw as Paolo Garbisi's late penalty hit the post after he almost ran out of time when the ball fell from the tee.

France are already without flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert who went off injured in the first half against Italy with a knee injury but will have lock Paul Willemse back after he missed the last two games through suspension.

