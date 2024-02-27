France coach Galthie 'absolutely not in danger', says federation chief

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Six Nations
  4. France coach Galthie 'absolutely not in danger', says federation chief
France coach Galthie 'absolutely not in danger', says federation chief
Galthie has struggled of late
Galthie has struggled of late
Profimedia
Fabien Galthie's position as France head coach is "absolutely not in danger", French Rugby Federation (FFR) president Florian Grill said on Monday after the side's Six Nations title hopes were dealt a massive blow with the drab draw against Italy.

Les Bleus have won just once so far this tournament, a narrow win at Scotland, sandwiched between a humbling at home to Ireland and Sunday's 13-13 draw with the Azzurri in Lille.

Galthie's out-of-form outfit still seem to be suffering after October's Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat to South Africa in Paris.

"I'm a manager, I'm not the type of person to make swift changes due to pressure," Grill told AFP.

"It's not a decision made based on one game, one point and not on a transition period of matches that are difficult.

"Fabien Galthie is absolutely not under pressure," Grill added.

Since the heartbreaking World Cup exit, 54-year-old Galthie has replaced influential, experienced members of his coaching staff with lesser-known individuals and has had to deal with the absence of numerous key players.

Regular captain and scrum-half Antoine Dupont is away with the France seven-a-side team preparing for this summer's Paris Olympic Games. First-choice players like lock Thibaud Flament, Anthony Jelonch and Romain Ntamack have missed the start of the Six Nations through injury.

"You have to realise the reality of the quarter-final, in France, with all the pressure around it," Grill said.

"You have to respect the human beings. There's a big transition period to manage, it's not done overnight.

"You have to give them time, the message is resilience, solidarity, work," he added.

Galthie's reluctance to accept the difficult situation and his team selections have been the basis of much criticism from fans, the media and former players.

Since June 2023, Galthie, who has a contract until 2027, has worked alongside vice-president in charge of high-performance Jean-Marc Lhermet at the FFR.

Former Clermont director of rugby Lhermet came into the federation alongside Grill, who took over the role of FFR chief formerly held by the disgraced Bernard Laporte.

"I have full confidence in Jean-Marc and Fabien to advance, as a team and in the players," Grill said.

Next up for France is March 10th's Six Nations trip to Wales before they end the campaign by hosting England in Lyon six days later.

Mentions
Rugby UnionFranceSix Nations
Related Articles
France saved by controversial officiating decisions for two matches in a row
Ireland's depth and physical Scotland: Six Nations talking points
Bad tee leaves sour taste in Italian mouths as Paolo Garbisi apologises
Show more
Rugby Union
England risk familiar Six Nations failings after Scotland defeat
Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe: Team success comes before personal glory
Antoine Dupont's France fall in Vancouver Sevens semi-finals against New Zealand
Missed last-gasp penalty leaves Italy with just a draw against France
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend hails 'really special' Duhan van der Merwe hat-trick
Duhan van der Merwe scores hat-trick as Scotland beat England in Six Nations
Most Read
Everton's 10-point Premier League penalty reduced to six following appeal
Al Hilal set record for consecutive victories in Saudi Pro League
Andy Murray hints at retirement after beating Denis Shapovalov in Dubai
Manchester City's Norwegian starlet Oscar Bobb signs new contract

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings