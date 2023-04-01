Auckland Blues thrash Waratahs 41-12 to reach Super semi-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Super Rugby
  4. Auckland Blues thrash Waratahs 41-12 to reach Super semi-finals
Auckland Blues thrash Waratahs 41-12 to reach Super semi-finals
Updated
Beauden Barrett was 100% with his kicks in the Auckland Blues triumph
Beauden Barrett was 100% with his kicks in the Auckland Blues triumph
Profimedia
The Auckland Blues stormed into the semi-finals of Super Rugby Pacific with a 41-12 demolition of the hapless New South Wales Waratahs at Eden Park on Friday.

Finlay Christie, Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Zarn Sullivan and Mark Telea crossed for the Blues who stretched their winning streak to nine over the outclassed Waratahs in Michael Hooper's final game for the Australian side.

"There's still work to be done, but still pretty happy with that performance," said Blues captain Dalton Papalii.

"They're a good team and it's such a hard competition now... We just knew we had to bring it."

The Blues will likely face the Canterbury Crusaders next in a repeat of last year's final, with the defending champions strongly favoured to beat Fijian Drua as quarter-final hosts in Christchurch on Saturday.

Leon MacDonald's Blues finished third in the regular season but appear to be peaking at the right time.

Their All Blacks forwards bossed the breakdown and their nimble backs were virtually flawless with ball in hand against the Waratahs, who were thrashed 55-21 in the teams' previous meeting at Eden Park.

The Waratahs, thrashed 55-21 in their previous meeting at Eden Park, snatched a try through Ned Hanigan in the third minute from a Blues mistake and led 7-0 in a heady start.

But that was as good as it got for Darren Coleman's team who were then kept scoreless until 10 minutes from the siren when winger Dylan Pietsch ran on to a cross-kick for an easy try.

"It's disappointing," said Waratahs captain Jed Holloway.

"A couple of great men... finished their careers at the club and it's disappointing we sent them out like that.

"They (Blues) made a mess of our breakdown. We paid for it and gave them a couple of easy exits through indiscipline."

The remaining three quarter-finals will all be played on Saturday, starting with the table-topping Waikato Chiefs hosting the Queensland Reds in Hamilton.

The defending champion Canterbury Crusaders then meet playoffs debutants Fijian Drua in Christchurch before the ACT Brumbies host the Wellington Hurricanes in the late match in Canberra.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionSuper RugbyWaratahsBluesChristie FinlayHooper MichaelLaulala NepoPapalii DaltonRiccitelli RickySullivan ZarnTelea MarkTiumalu Darren
Related Articles
Chiefs back to winning ways, Brumbies stunned by Force
Rebels' Wilkin hopeful for future despite Super Rugby exit
Wunderkind Jorgensen firms as Wallabies World Cup prospect
Show more
Rugby Union
Lions the lure as Wallabies skipper Slipper extends contract
RFU says England women's players will receive 'enhanced' three-year contracts
Wallaby Salakaia-Loto returns home to bolster Rebels pack
Fijian Drua to test injury-hit Crusaders with physical game, says coach Byrne
Ex-Wallabies flanker Phil Waugh named Rugby Australia chief executive
Drua playoffs qualification a coaching highlight, says Byrne
Retiring Dane Coles returns for likely home send-off in Wellington
Australia prop Alaalatoa eases Rugby Championship fears
All Blacks centre David Havili out for two months as Rugby World Cup looms
Cash-strapped London Irish set for brief lifeline after financial crisis
Most Read
Erling Haaland set to reign over Europe as Man City eye historic treble
West Ham chairman David Sullivan confirms Declan Rice will leave the club
Messi doesn't want 'pressure' of Barcelona return, says coach Xavi
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea interested in Rice, Gundogan linked to PSG