South Africa boosted as Ireland lock Jean Kleyn is cleared to switch allegiance back

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. United Rugby Championship
  4. South Africa boosted as Ireland lock Jean Kleyn is cleared to switch allegiance back
South Africa boosted as Ireland lock Jean Kleyn is cleared to switch allegiance back
Jean Kleyn in action with Ireland
Jean Kleyn in action with Ireland
Reuters
World Rugby have rubber-stamped a switch of national allegiance for former Ireland lock Jean Kleyn (29), who is now free to play for South Africa in this year’s Rugby Championship, officials confirmed on Friday.

Kleyn was born in South Africa but moved to Munster in 2016 and became eligible for Ireland via residency.

He played five tests for his adopted country but has not appeared for them since the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

World Rugby introduced a rule change in 2021 that allows test-capped players to represent a second national team if they are eligible after a period of three years of inactivity with their original country.

Kleyn has been training with the Springboks ahead of their Rugby Championship opener against Australia in Pretoria on July 8th.

He is coming off an excellent 2022/23 season in which he helped Munster win the United Rugby Championship.

Mentions
Rugby UnionUnited Rugby ChampionshipKleyn JeanSouth AfricaIreland
Related Articles
South Africa hope to have Ireland lock Jean Kleyn in Rugby Championship squad
Snyman hoping Munster's URC final appearance provides platform for World Cup place
Quade Cooper prepares to handle World Cup pressure in Wallabies gold
Show more
Rugby Union
Reece Hodge hoping to put best foot forward for Eddie Jones's Wallabies
Wallabies lock Izack Rodda ruled out of World Cup due to foot injury
Serin and Dulin named in France preliminary World Cup squad
Celebrations across the Pacific as the All Blacks welcome new Chiefs
Brilliant Romain Ntamack try seals Top 14 title for Toulouse
Chiefs edge Brumbies to reach Super Rugby final
Fiji Rugby admit underpaying women internationals
'We're not a great team,' concedes MacDonald as Blues crash out
South Africa recall Jantjies as fly-half crisis bites ahead of Rugby Championship
Kieran Crowley to leave Italy head coaching role after upcoming rugby World Cup
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle close in on Tonali signing, Bayern sign Guerreiro
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Manchester City set to bid for West Ham captain and Arsenal target Declan Rice
Barcelona to begin LaLiga title defence at Getafe