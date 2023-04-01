Argentina prop Tetaz Chaparro out of World Cup with injury

Scores
News
Michael Cheika will have to pick a new prop for the World Cup
Reuters
Argentina will be without tight-head prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro (34) at the Rugby World Cup in France after he ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left leg in training, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Tetaz Chaparro was one of five props selected for the tournament by coach Michael Cheika (56), who must now have a rethink over his options.

No replacement has been named yet, but Mayco Vivas (25) and Lucio Sordoni (25) have joined the team’s training camp in Portugal.

Argentina have been drawn in Pool D at the tournament in France and open their campaign against England in Marseille on September 9th. They also have Japan, Samoa and Chile in their group.

