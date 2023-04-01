Emiliano Boffelli back for Argentina to face Springboks

Scores
News
Emiliano Boffelli lines up a kick for Argentina
Emiliano Boffelli lines up a kick for Argentina
Reuters
Emiliano Boffelli (28) has returned to the Argentina starting XV for their Rugby World Cup warm-up against South Africa in Buenos Aires on Saturday, but will play on the wing as one of five changes made by coach Michael Cheika (56).

Argentina were unfortunate to lose 22-21 when the teams met in Johannesburg last weekend as they dominated possession and matched the home side physically, but were unable to finish off their numerous entries into the Springboks' 22-metre line.

Cheika has kept largely the same forward pack, replacing only injured lock Lucas Paulos (25) with Pedro Rubiolo (20) in the number four jersey.

The other four changes are all in the backline.

Full back Juan Cruz Mallia (26) has been cited for a dangerous piece of play, having clattered into the head of Bok scrumhalf Grant Williams after only 11 seconds last week in an attempt to charge down a kick.

The outcome of that hearing has not been released by officials, but Mallia has not been included in the matchday 23.

He has been replaced at fullback by Martin Bogado (25), with Boffelli coming in on the wing in the place of Mateo Carreras (23).

Boffelli’s return boosts the home side’s goal-kicking, with fly half Santiago Carreras (25) missing three relatively simple shots at goal last week that proved very costly.

Santiago Cordero (29) replaces Juan Imhoff (35) on the other wing, while the final change sees Gonzalo Bertranou (29) come in at scrum half for Lautaro Bazan Velez (27).

Hooker Augustin Creevy (38) could be the first Argentine player to reach 100 caps if he comes off the replacement's bench.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

