Australia's wannabe France lock Meafou ineligible for upcoming rugby World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Australia's wannabe France lock Meafou ineligible for upcoming rugby World Cup
Australia's wannabe France lock Meafou ineligible for upcoming rugby World Cup
Emmanuel Meafou (R) towers over a physio
Emmanuel Meafou (R) towers over a physio
AFP
Toulouse's Australian lock Emmanuel Meafou (24) will not be eligible to represent France before the end of 2023, meaning he will miss out on the Rugby World Cup, a source close to the French rugby federation confirmed Sunday.

The federation had asked the sport's governing body, World Rugby, that Meafou be given clearance to play for Les Bleus at the September 8-October 28 World Cup in France.

But the lock, born in New Zealand to Samoan parents who moved to Australia when he was two, fails to meet residency criteria upped to five years from three by World Rugby in 2022.

Meafou touched down in Toulouse in December 2018, meaning he would only be eligible from the 2024 Six Nations Championship.

The giant second-row forward, standing 2.03m tall and weighing in at 145kg, was not part of the initial 42-strong World Cup squad called up by France coach Fabien Galthie.

But Galthie had hoped to be able to add Meafou, who has committed his future to France, ahead of the World Cup.

Mentions
Rugby UnionFranceAustraliaMeafou EmmanuelWorld Cup
Related Articles
Quade Cooper prepares to handle World Cup pressure in Wallabies gold
Hooper and Slipper named Australia co-captains as Jones announces Wallabies squad
Wallabies lock Izack Rodda ruled out of World Cup due to foot injury
Show more
Rugby Union
Sam Whitelock expects All Blacks questions after Super Rugby win with Crusaders
All Blacks-bound Scott Robertson delighted as Crusaders retain crown
Seventh heaven springs from 'hell' for Robertson's Crusaders as they win Super Rugby title
Crusaders edge Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific final for seventh straight title
Over 200 former rugby players say governing bodies failed to probe concussion issues
South Africa boosted as Ireland lock Jean Kleyn is cleared to switch allegiance back
Reece Hodge hoping to put best foot forward for Eddie Jones's Wallabies
Serin and Dulin named in France preliminary World Cup squad
Celebrations across the Pacific as the All Blacks welcome new Chiefs
Brilliant Romain Ntamack try seals Top 14 title for Toulouse
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Barcelona want Brozovic, Premier League clubs fight for Van de Ven
Euro U21 roundup: Georgia come back against Belgium, Spain and Ukraine through to quarters
Alcaraz beats Korda to reach Queen's final, De Minaur awaits after defeating Rune
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24