Wallabies lock Izack Rodda ruled out of World Cup due to foot injury

Rodda aggravated a foot injury in training this week
Reuters
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has confirmed that lock Izack Rodda (26) will miss the Rugby Championship and World Cup after aggravating a foot injury in training this week.

The towering 2.02m forward, who has played 26 tests since making his debut in 2017, first injured his foot before the Super Rugby season but decided not to have surgery in the hope that he could make a second World Cup squad.

"Yeah, that's bad luck for him," Jones said at an open Wallabies training session at Coogee Oval on Friday.

"He's had those couple of foot injuries. He's just reaggravated it. Unfortunately, he won't participate in the World Cup."

Rodda started four of Australia's five matches at the 2019 World Cup, including the 40-16 loss to Jones' England in the quarter-finals.

Jones will on Sunday name a 33-man squad for next month's first two Rugby Championship tests against South Africa and Argentina.

The World Cup is in France in September and October.

