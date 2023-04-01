'Belt him, belt him!': Wallaby Vunivalu expecting no favours from Fiji

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. 'Belt him, belt him!': Wallaby Vunivalu expecting no favours from Fiji
'Belt him, belt him!': Wallaby Vunivalu expecting no favours from Fiji
Australia's Suliasi Vunivalu celebrates scoring their third try
Australia's Suliasi Vunivalu celebrates scoring their third try
Reuters
Suliasi Vunivalu (27) is one of nine players in the Wallabies squad with Fijian heritage but the Suva-born winger is expecting no preferential treatment from the Pacific islanders when they face off at the World Cup on Sunday.

Australia played Fiji in the pool stage at the last World Cup and Vunivalu said he had not been comforted when he asked Marika Koroibete (31) to find out what kind of reception he and Samu Kerevi (29) had received in Sapporo, Japan.

"I was speaking to Marika about the last World Cup and what they were saying, were they like trying to aim at them like Fijian on Fijian?" he told reporters on Wednesday.

"And he was saying yes, they were mentioning stuff about Samu like 'belt him, belt him!' in Fijian.

"I was like, 'did Samu know?' and he was like 'nah, we didn't want to tell Samu about that'. But I think they'll be looking forward to the same situation this week."

The Fijians might want to reconsider their approach in Sunday's Pool C clash in St Etienne as both winger Koroibete and centre Kerevi scored tries in Australia's 39-21 win four years ago.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupVunivalu SuliasiKerevi SamuFijiKoroibete MarikaAustralia
Related Articles
Tupou injury scare for Wallabies ahead of Fiji clash
Australia's Nawaqanitawase soars into the limelight at World Cup
Wales's victory over Fiji raises hopes of emulating 2019 run
Show more
Rugby Union
How France built a pool of some of the best players in the world
Namibia make four changes for daunting New Zealand test
Updated
South Africa's Nienaber changes 14 for Romania test and selects four scrum halves
Players will still make mistakes with tackles, says England coach Sinfield
Gareth Anscombe starts in much-changed Wales side to play against Portugal
Sam Whitelock named for record-equalling 148th All Blacks test against Namibia
Updated
French reserves to take Uruguay seriously in second Pool A game, says Galthie
Rugby headed in a new direction with tackle laws, says Creevy
Most Read
Haaland's 25th goal helps keep Norway in Euro 2024 hunt
Frattesi fires Italy to Euro 2024 qualifying win over Ukraine
Man Utd announce new shirt sponsor to replace TeamViewer logo
Perfect Portugal demolish Luxembourg 9-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings