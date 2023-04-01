'Belt him, belt him!': Wallaby Vunivalu expecting no favours from Fiji

Suliasi Vunivalu (27) is one of nine players in the Wallabies squad with Fijian heritage but the Suva-born winger is expecting no preferential treatment from the Pacific islanders when they face off at the World Cup on Sunday.

Australia played Fiji in the pool stage at the last World Cup and Vunivalu said he had not been comforted when he asked Marika Koroibete (31) to find out what kind of reception he and Samu Kerevi (29) had received in Sapporo, Japan.

"I was speaking to Marika about the last World Cup and what they were saying, were they like trying to aim at them like Fijian on Fijian?" he told reporters on Wednesday.

"And he was saying yes, they were mentioning stuff about Samu like 'belt him, belt him!' in Fijian.

"I was like, 'did Samu know?' and he was like 'nah, we didn't want to tell Samu about that'. But I think they'll be looking forward to the same situation this week."

The Fijians might want to reconsider their approach in Sunday's Pool C clash in St Etienne as both winger Koroibete and centre Kerevi scored tries in Australia's 39-21 win four years ago.

