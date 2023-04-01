Clinical Pollard the man for the big occasion once again for Springboks

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Clinical Pollard the man for the big occasion once again for Springboks
Clinical Pollard the man for the big occasion once again for Springboks
Pollard scored four penalties in the final
Pollard scored four penalties in the final
Reuters
South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard (29) proved the man for the occasion again, kicking all the points to lead his side to another Rugby World Cup victory on Saturday just weeks after he was called up for the tournament in France.

Pollard slotted over the four first-half penalties that proved enough to ensure the Springboks won a record-breaking fourth World Cup after edging out traditional rivals New Zealand 12-11 in the final.

Pollard was not supposed to be at the tournament in France, battling a calf injury for months and left out of the original 33-man squad.

Pollard had been the hero four years ago when he kicked 22 points in the 32-12 win over 2019 World Cup final against England in Yokohama.

He was also key with the boot when the Springboks beat the British & Irish Lions in their 2021 series.

Pollard trained with South Africa in June but could not prove his fitness by the time of the deadline for the submissions of squads for the tournament.

There was a lucky break for him, however, one week into the World Cup when hooker Malcolm Marx suffered a serious knee injury and was ruled out.

Pollard had by then played a few minutes for his club Leicester in a pre-season warm-up game and the South African coaches gambled by calling him up to replace Marx.

While Manie Libbok had emerged as an exciting replacement at fly-half, his place-kicking was inconsistent and the return of Pollard meant South Africa would make better use of their penalty opportunities

Pollard proved his fitness in a pool game against Tonga, came on to help the Boks edge hosts France 29-28 in the quarter-finals and knocked over a kick to win the semi-final against England.

"Manie perhaps deserved to play but the one thing that we have is 33 players that are right players, not necessarily the best," said coach Jacques Nienaber when asked about drafting Pollard into the squad.

"When we go with a strategy for the game, those left out of the team accept their role."

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupSouth AfricaPollard Handre
Related Articles
Handre Pollard's last-gasp penalty sends South Africa into World Cup final over England
South Africa and England: A long history of World Cup rivalry
South Africa's Pollard a possible starter after recovering from setbacks
Show more
Rugby Union
South Africans call for holiday as they revel in record fourth World Cup success
New Zealand's up-and-down Foster era ends with a close one that got away
Springboks' belief and physicality make for world beating mix when it matters most
Rugby World Cup team of the tournament: Departing icons and legends in the making
Eddie Jones resigns as Australia coach after World Cup debacle, hints at Japan move
A case of careful what you wish for as TMO shapes Rugby World Cup final
Distraught All Blacks left with little to say after seismic defeat in World Cup final
Springboks players are 'warriors', says World Cup winning coach Nienaber
South Africa hold off 14-man All Blacks to win record fourth Rugby World Cup
Updated
Most Read
South Africa hold off 14-man All Blacks to win record fourth Rugby World Cup
Controversial African 'Super League' gets underway with FIFA's full blessing
Hack the weekend: Chelsea, Anderlecht and Slovacko all facing tricky challenges
Bellingham brace secures El Clasico as Real Madrid come back to beat Barcelona

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings