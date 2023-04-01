England ready for Tuilagi time in make-or-break semi-final against South Africa

Just eight months ago, England coach Steve Borthwick (43) dropped Manu Tuilagi (32) for their Six Nations clash against Scotland, in what looked like a new wave of England centres trying to remove the powerful veteran from his traditional spot.

Now, as England head into another World Cup semi-final, Tuilagi is in the heart of England’s backs once more.

The ever-dependable player has had his ups and downs with England, but this tournament in France has once again proven why he is lauded by his teammates and his fans.

As a runner, there are few better. His physique sees him trying to break the line and his hands make the threat outside of him always something for a defence to worry about.

But, for England, perhaps his most key attribute is his experience. He was on the field four years ago when they were beaten by Saturday's opponents South Africa 32-12 alongside Owen Farell and George Ford - both of whom will want to make an impact this weekend.

If you turn the clock back to 2019, he was the lone try scorer against New Zealand in the ever-memorable semi-final win - he is the player for the big stage.

Since then, England have had a tumultuous time. Under Eddie Jones, they made that final in Japan, but this year has had its ups and downs. Beaten by Fiji in the summer series - the first time in their history - and humbled by Scotland, France and Ireland in the Six Nations this year, they were unfancied in this World Cup.

But, a friendly draw and a side playing pragmatic rugby has allowed them to reach the final four. Interestingly, Tuilagi only played one game of the Six Nations in 2023 - through injury and non-selection - and that experience showed in what was a calamitous campaign.

However, when you need players to step up and provide a calm head - something that was not always there in his younger days - Tuilagi, alongside Farrell, Ford as well as Joe Marchant outside of him, have been the bedrock of England’s campaign in France.

Now, though, they come up against South Africa once more. They are a side who are not only the reigning champions, but knocked out France last weekend in a performance that showed they are perhaps the most-feared side left in the tournament.

For Tuilagi and his side, this is the time to exorcise the demons from four years prior but to write more history for an England side that have not won the Rugby World Cup in two decades.

This is Tuilagi’s biggest test alongside Marchant that the pair have faced together. In South Africa centre duo of Damian De Allende and Jesse Kriel, this will be one of the most pivotal battles to watch on Saturday evening.

So far, England have yet to face a nation of this calibre, and they go into it as the definite underdog. But, with the likes of Tuilagi trying to make their piece of history, they will be ready to take revenge and head back to the World Cup final once again.

Follow the semi-final with Flashscore.