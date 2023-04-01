EXCLUSIVE: Former World Cup player Opeti Fonua on Tonga's chances in France

One of Pro D2 club SU Agen's legends, Opeti Fonua (37) played in a Rugby World Cup for Tonga. Speaking exclusively to Flashscore, he looks back over his career and gives us his opinion on his country's chances in France.

Flashscore: Hello Opeti, I believe you still play rugby in Layrac?

Fonua: "Yes, I play there and last year we were French champions of Fédérale 2 (the 6th division of French rugby).

"We moved up to Fédérale 1, where we're playing this year. Incidentally, I'm not the first Tongan to play for this club."

So retirement isn't just around the corner?

"Every year I say to myself "maybe this is my last season," but I'm still going!

"We'll see next season (laughs). But before that, I want to take the club to the highest possible level."

What's it like to find yourself in a dressing room where you're the main attraction because of your rich history in the sport?

"There's no special treatment. At Layrac, everyone is treated the same. Of course, I try to teach my teammates, but the reverse is also true.

"It's totally different from the changing rooms I've known at the top level but I'm nearing the end of my career, so I'm just looking to make the most of it."

And what about your professional situation?

"At the moment, I'm working for Renoverso (a joinery company based in the South-West of France)."

And you're not thinking of becoming a coach?

"Layrac would like me to join the staff at the end of my career. Maybe to coach the reserves, or to go and coach the youth teams."

So you're not planning to return to Tonga after the end of your career?

"Not immediately. Once I've stopped playing, I'd like us to stay around for five years or so and then go back to Tonga."

You've always said that you love Agen and the surrounding area. Why did you move to England during your career?

"Initially, I thought I'd stay in Agen for the rest of my career but then the Bayonne coach (Christian Lanta) contacted me and I spent a season there.

"The offers then came in from England and I spoke to my wife to see if she was interested in going there. It was an opportunity to discover new things, so we went for it."

But you returned to Agen to finish your professional career...

"I always said to my wife, even in England, "I want to finish my professional career in Agen."

"I spent three years in England, played for three different teams but when I announced that I was leaving England to return to France, Agen contacted me and I said yes straight away."

Tonga's Pool-stage matches at the World Cup Flashscore

Are you still in contact with the other Tonga players? What are their chances at the World Cup?

"Yes, in particular with the captain of the team (Sonatane Takulua), who plays at Agen, and also with a few others who play in France.

"Their group is quite complicated at the World Cup, but I hope they do well."

Do Tonga have high hopes for this World Cup?

"What's certain is that they're aiming for four wins. The team is ambitious and there are quite a few young players with a lot of potential who have joined the squad.

"Personally, I think they have a great chance of making history for our country. It's a close-knit team, without any real individuality but with an excellent state of mind."

Personally, you only played in the 2015 World Cup. Do you regret not having been there in 2011, which was a historic edition for Tonga?

"Yes, because as you say, it was historic. When we beat France, it was historic, everyone loved it (laughs).

"I remember one time afterwards in Agen when people waved at us for fun. It was a great moment for our nation. But personally, I was injured during the preparations and that's why I wasn't selected."