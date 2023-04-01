Ireland wary of Tongan pack ahead of Rugby World Cup showdown in Nantes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Ireland wary of Tongan pack ahead of Rugby World Cup showdown in Nantes
Ireland wary of Tongan pack ahead of Rugby World Cup showdown in Nantes
Ireland's Bundee Aki and Conor Murray during the captain's run
Ireland's Bundee Aki and Conor Murray during the captain's run
Reuters
Ireland's forwards do not expect Tonga's pack to be a pushover when the two sides meet in their Rugby World Cup Pool B clash on Saturday, with the Tongans raring to go after a bye in the first weekend of games.

In contrast Ireland steamrollered Romania 82-8 to take command of the pool, but with Tonga up next and South Africa and Scotland to follow, things are about to get more difficult for the Irish, especially in the scrum.

"Sometimes in scrummaging, there is no replacement of displacement, weight makes it heavy, it makes it hard because of the nature of it," Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong told reporters on Friday.

"It's a big challenge, it's a big pack and we have to be technically good."

Fullback Hugo Keenan picked out his opposite number Charles Piutau as one to watch when the Tongans start their campaign.

"He is a serious player, isn't he? He is a real danger threat for them and has shown it for years now, he is experienced," Keenan said of the New Zealand-born Piutau.

"They have threats across their backline and in the pack, so we've got to familiarise ourselves with them, but we've known some of their threats for years."

Tonga assistant coach Tyler Bleyendaal said his side were under no illusions about the strength of competition they would face in the pool.

"I think the reality is they are much better, more complete teams than us because they compete at a much higher level of competition more often," he told reporters.

"But that doesn't change our ambition, our preparation, to try and knock over all of the teams in our pool ... we're not delusional to the challenge we face, but we are excited."

Follow Ireland's clash with Tonga on Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupIrelandTonga
Related Articles
Scoring record in sight for Sexton as Ireland captain picked to face Tonga
Tonga hope to up the ante on Ireland in World Cup opener
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton handed three-match suspension, cleared for World Cup
Show more
Rugby Union
Ludlum, Sinckler and Marler come into England team for match against Japan
Flying Fijians primed for do-or-die blockbuster World Cup clash with Australia
'Sad' Springboks mull over Malcolm Marx replacement in World Cup squad
Injury scare for Australia captain Skelton ahead of Fiji test, Slipper starts
Updated
England's rugby players hoping to avoid repeat of football team's Nice disaster
Valiant France defeat 'only the beginning' for Uruguay, says Vilaseca
France coach happy with Uruguay win despite unconvincing performance
Portela keeps it in the family as Portugal name team to play Wales
Rotated France pushed all the way by battling Uruguay in World Cup
Updated
Most Read
Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says PSG boss Luis Enrique
Three Real Madrid youth players arrested over sexual video with minor
Who's missing: Jack Grealish remains doubtful for Manchester City
Djokovic defends Alcaraz's absence from Davis Cup matches

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings