Scoring record in sight for Sexton as Ireland captain picked to face Tonga

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Scoring record in sight for Sexton as Ireland captain picked to face Tonga
Scoring record in sight for Sexton as Ireland captain picked to face Tonga
Sexton needs 10 more points to overhaul the 1,083 racked up by his predecessor O'Gara
Sexton needs 10 more points to overhaul the 1,083 racked up by his predecessor O'Gara
Reuters
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton (38) has been named in their team to face Tonga, giving the flyhalf an opportunity to become his nation's record points scorer in their World Cup Pool B clash at the Stade de le Beaujoire in Nantes on Saturday.

Coach Andy Farrell has made a number of changes to the side that ran in 12 tries in an 82-8 rout of Romania in their opening game, with World Player Of The Year Josh van der Flier and winger Mack Hansen restored to the starting lineup.

Conor Murray comes in for James Gibson-Park at scrumhalf with Ronan Kelleher picked at hooker in place of Rob Herring, while the centre pairing of Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose is left unchanged.

After a 24-point haul against Romania, Sexton needs 10 more points to overhaul the 1,083 racked up by his predecessor Ronan O'Gara.

With the Tongans set to enter the fray this weekend, the Irish top the pool ahead of South Africa, who beat fourth-placed Scotland 18-3 in their opener. Romania are bottom.

Ireland team (caps in brackets):

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster) (32)

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) (17)

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster) (53)

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht) (48)

11. James Lowe (Leinster) (22)

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster)(captain) (114)

9. Conor Murray (Munster) (108)

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster) (55)

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) (22)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) (68)

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster) (42)

5. James Ryan (Leinster) (56)

6. Peter O'Mahony (Munster) (97)

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster) (53)

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster) (32)

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring (Ulster) (38)

17. David Kilcoyne (Munster) (52)

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht) (32)

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster) (75)

20. Ryan Baird (Leinster) (13)

21. Craig Casey (Munster) (12)

22. Ross Byrne (Leinster) (21)

23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) (65).

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupSexton JonathanIrelandTongaRomania
Related Articles
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton handed three-match suspension, cleared for World Cup
Vintage Sexton roars back as Ireland rout Romania
Sexton relishing return against Romania at Rugby World Cup
Show more
Rugby Union
Tonga name four ex-All Blacks for World Cup Pool B opener against top-ranked Ireland
Samoa name former Australia star Leali'ifano to start against Chile
Wales forward Christ Tshiunza ready for 'surreal' World Cup debut against Portugal
Moment of solidarity before France-Uruguay game for Morocco and Libya disaster victims
Springboks hope versatility can be World Cup tonic in tough times as injuries pile up
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history
Gareth Anscombe starts in much-changed Wales side to play against Portugal
Updated
South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx ruled out of World Cup with injury
Updated
Key South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx under injury cloud, endangering title hopes
Most Read
Richarlison to seek psychological help on return to England
Derby Week: Beckham, Zlatan, Hollywood, and titles. That, and much more, is El Trafico
Man Utd announce new shirt sponsor to replace TeamViewer logo
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings