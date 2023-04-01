Vintage Sexton roars back as Ireland rout Romania

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Vintage Sexton roars back as Ireland rout Romania
Vintage Sexton roars back as Ireland rout Romania
Johnny Sexton leads his side around the pitch after their win
Johnny Sexton leads his side around the pitch after their win
Reuters
Ireland captain and fly half Johnny Sexton (38) celebrated becoming his country's oldest player by notching 24 points in a rousing 82-8 win over Romania in his side's opening Rugby World Cup Pool B match in blazing sunshine on Saturday.

The Irish recovered from the shock concession of an early try to roar back, with Sexton scoring two tries and kicking seven conversions to leave him needing 10 points to overtake Ronan O'Gara as Ireland's top scorer.

"Age is just a number, I'm just delighted to be back," the smiling Sexton said in a post-match TV interview.

Standing with his hands on his hips, Sexton appeared to show no signs of a hand injury sustained when touching down for his first try, and he came out for the second half to rack up more points in his quest to overtake O'Gara.

"We're delighted obviously to get a result and to get a points difference like that. We knew it was gonna be a tough game at the start, especially with Romania being very physical and they certainly didn't let us down in that regard," Sexton said.

Sexton was making his first appearance since suffering a groin injury in Ireland's Six Nations clash with England in March, and he was banned for three games after an angry confrontation with officials after the European Champions Cup final in May.

"Until you're in the heat of battle, you can train all you want but until you're in a proper match it doesn't test your properly," Sexton said.

"We know that there's a much tougher task coming on Saturday against Tonga, and then beyond that as well with the other two teams, Scotland and South Africa," he added.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupSexton JonathanIrelandRomania
Related Articles
Sexton relishing return against Romania at Rugby World Cup
Sexton to lead Ireland in World Cup opener with Romania
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton handed three-match suspension, cleared for World Cup
Show more
Rugby Union
Fantastic Ford kicks 14-man England to win over Argentina
Australia coach Jones upbeat after opening World Cup with win
Georgia coach annoyed by ill-discipline and errors in defeat
Jones' Australia beat Georgia at World Cup to end losing run
Updated
Ireland begin World Cup with 12 try rout against Romania
Updated
Italy coach Crowley admits improvements needed despite win
Seven-try Italy thrash Namibia to get off to fast start
All Blacks left to plot course through uncharted waters
France see flaws despite New Zealand World Cup win
Most Read
Derby Week: One of the spiciest contests in Spanish football
Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final
Alcaraz says he will not dwell long on US Open semi-final exit
Need to raise game against Djokovic, says Medvedev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings