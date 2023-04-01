Sexton relishing return against Romania at Rugby World Cup

Sexton relishing return against Romania at Rugby World Cup
Sexton needs 34 points to eclipse Ronan O'Gara's total of 1,083 as Ireland's top scorer
Reuters
Ireland outhalf Johnny Sexton (38) is champing at the bit to get into action against Romania in his side's Rugby World Cup opener on Saturday after a six-month spell on the sidelines due to injury and a three-match suspension.

Sexton needs 34 points to eclipse Ronan O'Gara's total of 1,083 as Ireland's top scorer, and though he is now 38 years old and not necessarily needed against a team that Ireland has beaten in all nine previous meetings, Sexton is set to start and captain Andy Farrell's side.

"I'm delighted to be back," Sexton said on the eve of Ireland's opening game. "Playing for Ireland is always special, extra special when it comes to World Cups, so I'm very, very happy to be back in the team."

Sexton has recovered from a groin injury sustained in Ireland's Grand Slam victory over England in March, and he has also served a ban for "confrontational and aggressive" behaviour towards match officials following May's Champions Cup final.

"Getting back fit from the injury was the first challenge, and then once I got back from that, then being able to reintegrate with the team and getting back to speed," Sexton added.

"When you're a little bit behind at the start, you've got to work harder to stay fit and improve your fitness, so that's what I've tried to do over the last couple of months."

Set to retire after the World Cup, the tournament represents Sexton's last chance to break O'Gara's record, and he shrugged off suggestions that age and injury might limit his chances.

"I'm very happy with where I'm at, obviously going into the game a little bit different but hopefully I can lean back on experiences from before ... I don't think I've lost any range, but we won't find out until the big days," he said.

Rugby Union
Namibia qualification already a World Cup success claims coach
Scotland at full strength for World Cup opener against Springboks
Updated
All Blacks have a point to prove in blockbuster opener
Singing Fiji relaxed ahead of 'brutal' Wales clash
Mitchell and Marchant desperate to grab second chances
Fiji name Tela at fly half to take on Wales
Argentina head into the Rugby World Cup as dark horses
Springboks happy to get World Cup underway with tough Scotland test
Italy World Cup ambitions built on self-belief and pride
