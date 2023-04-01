Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history

Domestic football returns after a week of international games, but that is not the only thing to keep an eye on this weekend of sport with the Rugby World Cup continuing, drama at La Vuelta a Espana and racing returns to Singapore.

Just like any weekend in the sporting calendar, there is a plethora of options for you to pick, but here are some of our top tussles that we think you should being sitting down and enjoying over the coming days.

Saturday, September 16th

Vuelta a Espana - Stage 20 (14:00 CET)

Despite this edition of La Vuelta looking like a one-team affair on paper, the racing has provided drama and intrigue all thanks to the yellow jerseys of Jumbo-Visma.

After winning the Giro D'Italia and the Tour de France earlier in the year, they are chasing an historic third grand tour victory of the season, something that has never been achieved in the men's side of the sport.

The problem is, which one of their riders will win it?

At time of writing before stage 18, super domestique - also known as a support rider - Sepp Kuss (29) is in the lead of the race by just eight seconds to teammate and Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard (26). In usual circumstances, Kuss would be the one helping the Dane to victory, but after nearly three weeks of racing, the script has been flipped.

To add more jeopardy to the situation, Giro winner Primoz Roglic (33) - also of the Jumbo-Visma trident - sits in third place another one minute back. In normal cycling parlance, teammates do not attack their race leader, however, this dynamic has been thrown out of the window with both Rooglic and Vingegaard riding away from Kuss - the man that has piloted them to success in the past.

With the team's management seemingly fine with the 'civil war', it will make for fascinating viewing on Saturday if the time gaps remain the same on the final day of proper racing, given that Sunday's stage in Madrid will be largely ceremonial.

Will we see anarchy from the three riders, attacking each other in do-or-die moves on the 208-kilometre stage that includes more than 4,000 metres of climbing? If you like your sport laced with psychological edge, then this Vuelta stage could be for you.

Speaking of psychological edge, there is perhaps no bigger game in Italy for bragging rights than the Derby della Maddonnina between Inter and AC Milan.

These city rivals played for a spot in the Champions League final last year and renewed hostilities on Saturday with both trying to prove that they can once again be title contenders.

Both have started the Serie A campaign flawlessly, winning three out of three. Inter are yet to concede a goal in the league, whilst AC Milan will be in a confident mood having seen off Roma last time out.

Given the game comes on just the fourth matchday, there will be plenty of time for either side to make up ground if they are defeated at San Siro on Saturday.

However, those city bragging rights can never be underestimated and a result here could be a catalyst to future success. Whatever way it plays out, it will be a blockbuster affair in Milan.

Sunday, September 17th

Singapore Grand Prix (14:00 CET)

The Max Verstappen Show, more commonly known as the F1 season, rolls back to Asia this weekend with a trip to the streets of Singapore.

Dutchman Verstappen (25) broke the record for consecutive race wins in Monza two weeks ago, surpassing Sebastien Vettel's nine from his Red Bull days.

2023's dominant driver now looks to increase that number to 11, but it could be his hardest test so far. The circuit around the city-state is hazardous and prone to unpredictability as well as safety cars, meaning strategy and luck could play a part on Sunday.

The Red Bull car, though, is set up perfectly for the track with enough corners to show off its superior braking and downforce, whilst the straights give it time to roar past any unsuspecting victims.

However, the barriers are never far away in Singapore and with some inclement weather scheduled for Sunday, could this be the chance for another driver to finally jump onto the top step of the podium. Remember, the last time that happened was at a street circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan - the driver, Sergio Perez (33) of Red Bull. who also won in 2022 in the Lion City.

It's been a turbulent few weeks for the Australian rugby team. Without a win all year and with coach Eddie Jones picking quite the unorthodox squad for the World Cup, they managed to break their duck against a powerful Georgia side last weekend, beating them 35-15 to give themselves a bit of confidence to feed off.

However, Fiji will present a much more different challenge for the Wallabies this weekend.

The Pacific Islanders took Wales to the brink last week, just one pass away from a famous World Cup victory in their narrow 32-26 loss.

With confidence high in both camps, and with both sides likely to play exciting, attacking rugby, this tie doesn't need any extra spice - but we have it in spades.

Given the interlocking history of both nations, some of Australia's players - including the likes of Suliasi Vunivalu (27), Samu Kerevi (29) and Marika Koroibete (31) - are of Fijian descent. In the press during midweek, there has already been talk from Fiji of 'belting them' and given the ferocity of tackling against Wales, it's fair to hold them to their word.

Of all of the games at the World Cup in France this weekend, if you can only watch one, make sure it is this one.

What could be worse than your star player tearing his Achilles just minutes into his debut?

Well, it's being told that he is out for the season.

That's exactly what happened to quarterback Aaron Rodgers (39) during his first New York Jets game, meaning they're will be light in that position for the rest of the year.

Luckily for the Jets, their defence has been playing great ball for some time now and kept them in the game during the first week against fellow AFC East side Buffalo Bills. They came out narrow 22-16 losers, but will hope for more against Dallas on Sunday.

Their biggest issue? Dallas' own defence. They were able to shut down the Big Apple's other side, the New York Giants, in Week One as they romped to a 40-0 victory.

Giants' quarterback Daniel Jones threw for just 104 yards - intercepted twice - whilst Saquon Barkley could only 51 yards of rushing.

Given the Jets' woes at quarterback, they will need to rely on their defence for any inspiration in the lone star state.