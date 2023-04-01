Forward-thinking Samoa change tight five for must-win England clash

  4. Forward-thinking Samoa change tight five for must-win England clash
Forward-thinking Samoa change tight five for must-win England clash
Reuters
Samoa named an all-new tight five for their must-win Rugby World Cup Pool D fixture against England on Saturday as coach Seilala Mapusua (43) made nine changes for the clash in Lille, where his team will have the slimmest of quarter-final hopes.

Samoa must win by 29 points or more with a bonus point against an England side who have secured top spot in the group, and hope Sunday's match between Japan and Argentina ends in a draw without either side taking a try-scoring bonus point.

Mapusua has opted for a new front row with props Jordan Lay (30) and Michael Alaalatoa (32) either side of hooker Sama Malolo (25), who earns a second test start. The lock pairing of Sam Slade (26) and Brian Alainu'u'ese (29) also come into the team.

He has kept the back row intact, however, with Bristol Bears number eight Steven Luatua packing down with Saracens flanker Theo McFarland (27) and Fritz Lee (35).

Samoa have scored more maul tries (3) and gained more metres per maul (5.3) than any other side in this year’s World Cup, with their forward pack an obvious strength.

Scrum half Jonathan Taumateine (27) retains his place from the 28-22 loss to Japan, but Lima Sopoaga (32) comes in at fly half to replace Christian Leali'ifano (36) who drops to the bench.

It will be the second time the half back pair have started together after the narrow 17-13 loss to Ireland in August.

Danny Toala (24) comes into the team alongside fellow centre Tumua Manu (30), and there are two new wingers in Neria Fomai (31) and Nigel Ah-Wong (33) with Duncan Paia'aua (28) getting another run at full back.

England have won all eight previous meetings with Samoa and are seeking a team record eighth World Cup pool-stage win in a row.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

