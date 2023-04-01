'Foolish' for England to think of World Cup quarters before Samoa clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. 'Foolish' for England to think of World Cup quarters before Samoa clash
'Foolish' for England to think of World Cup quarters before Samoa clash
Owen Farrell is back and available for England
Owen Farrell is back and available for England
Profimedia
England may have already clinched a Rugby World Cup quarter-final spot but defence coach Kevin Sinfield is refusing to look further than Saturday's final group game with Samoa.

With three wins from three, England top Pool D ahead of their trip to Lille this weekend having beaten Argentina, Japan and Chile.

The 2003 World Cup winners are expected to face Fiji or Wales in the knock-out stages on the weekend of October 14th-15th in Marseille. Those two sides from Pool C also play over the coming days.

"It's only about Saturday and Samoa," Sinfield told reporters.

"We'll worry about what is to come Saturday evening when our game is over.

"There's still a bit that we have to wait for in that group so it would be foolish for us to spend our whole time on that when we don't quite know."

Despite struggling to fire in attack, England's defence has been very promising during the tournament.

Form going into the match
Flashscore

They have conceded one try and just 22 points, the fewest of all 20 teams in the competition so far.

"We try to make it important," Sinfield said of playing without the ball.

"Typically the best defensive team of any competition wins the competition or league or cup."

"We all understand that," the former England rugby league international added.

Curry 'jinx'

Flanker Tom Curry is set to return from a ban to face the Pacific Islanders in northern France after being sent off early into England's opening World Cup game against Argentina.

"I talked him up a bit too much last time and we ended up with two minutes from him, I'm not going to spend as much time on him today," Sinfield joked.

"He's a world class player. We hope to see him for a bit longer this week.

"With the way he goes around his business, how hard he trains, it's great to have him available."

Another selection dilemma for Sinfield and his head coach Steve Borthwick, who name their side on Thursday, will be at fly-half.

Captain Owen Farrell returned from a ban of his own in the victory over Chile after George Ford and his goal-kicking steered England past Argentina and Japan.

Marcus Smith is also another playmaking option as is having all three on the field with Ford in the No. 10 shirt, Farrell at centre and Smith as a full-back.

"Whoever you throw the ball to they're probably going to make a good decision off the back of what you give them," scrum-half Danny Care said.

"They're always talking, wanting the ball, commentating. We're very lucky to have all there.

"The connections they can bring together is pretty unique. We've shown glimpses and hopefully we can keep showing more of that."

Mentions
Rugby UnionFarrell OwenFord GeorgeSmith MarcusCare DannyEnglandSamoaWorld Cup
Related Articles
England captain Farrell looking forward to Curry return
Five-try Henry Arundell caps huge England whitewash win over Chile
Farrell, Smith and Arundell get starts for England in Pool D clash with Chile
Show more
Rugby Union
Peter O'Mahony ready to mark a century of caps for Ireland rugby team
Italy all-change for final Pool game with France as Faiva and Ceccarelli make first starts
Attack coach Catt says Scotland no pushovers for Ireland despite winning run
Internal standards enough motivation for All Blacks, says head coach Foster
Sam Cane returns as captain as New Zealand rest big guns for Uruguay clash
Updated
France captain Dupont meeting training goals, to see surgeon on Monday
In-form All Blacks wary of lapses into ill-discipline as World Cup heats up
Portugal coach Lagisquet fears Fijian physicality ahead of final Pool C clash
France fly-half Matthieu Jalibert warns teammates not to take Italy lightly
Most Read
Real Madrid face tough game against one of Italy's best in Napoli, says Ancelotti
Zaha scores on his return to England as Galatasaray stun 10-man Manchester United
Sinner powers past Alcaraz to book Beijing final with Medvedev, Sabalenka & Swiatek win
No change in Osimhen's attitude at Napoli, says club captain Di Lorenzo

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings