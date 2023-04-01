England captain Farrell looking forward to Curry return

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. England captain Farrell looking forward to Curry return
England captain Farrell looking forward to Curry return
Tom Curry in training with England
Tom Curry in training with England
Reuters
England flanker Tom Curry (25) is fit and raring to go should he be selected against Samoa having played only three minutes in the Rugby World Cup following an early red card picked up against Argentina.

England have already booked their place in the quarter-finals but the game against Samoa in Lille on Saturday is an chance to get back on the pitch and minutes in the legs after what will have been a two-week break.

Not least for Curry after he was sent off minutes into England's Pool D opener against Argentina, which the 14-men went on to win 27-10 in Marseille. He will hope for some much-needed game-time ahead of the knockout rounds.

"He is okay, he is good, he is training well," England captain Owen Farrell (32) told reporters on Sunday. "He is in a good place. I don't think there's too much revving up Tom can do anyway so he's pretty much at 100 per cent every time at training.

"I'm sure he has got a bit of frustration not being involved and I'm sure he can't wait to show what he can do."

England coach Steve Borthwick (43) faces a selection dilemma for the remainder of the tournament with George Ford having excelled at fly half while Farrell sat out the opening two games with a suspension of his own.

Whether the latter takes over the number 10 jersey again, moves to 12 or sits on the bench will be the debate for the coaching team.

"You're asking the wrong person," Farrell said when questioned about his position. "What we will see going forward, that is up to Steve obviously, so I'm not thinking about anything beyond training tomorrow.

"I enjoyed being back out there myself against Chile and as I said after the game, you're talking about two top, top players (in the third fly half Marcus Smith and Ford). To have them out there on the field with you was obviously brilliant."

England came into the World Cup in poor form, but three wins so far in the pool phase has lifted their spirits considerably.

"We're happy with what we have put out so far, but we have a massive appetite to improve, a massive appetite to get better and to kick on. It's a great chance to do that this week against Samoa," Farrell said.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupFarrell OwenFord GeorgeSmith MarcusEnglandSamoa
Related Articles
Five-try Henry Arundell caps huge England whitewash win over Chile
Farrell, Smith and Arundell get starts for England in Pool D clash with Chile
Players will still make mistakes with tackles, says England coach Sinfield
Show more
Rugby Union
Italy lose prop Fischetti for key France Rugby World Cup match
Argentina claim the underdog status for Japan showdown
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend faces decisions ahead of Ireland showdown
Darcy Graham’s try blitz helps Scotland to massive win over Romania
Fiji dig deep to beat Georgia and close on last eight
Winless but proud Chile happy to take lessons from 'amazing' World Cup experience
Sanchez shines as Argentina cruise past Chile to set up Japan showdown
Duane Vermeulen warns Springboks there are no second chances after Tonga
Italy struggle to come to terms with 'really bad' New Zealand hammering
Most Read
Ajax match abandoned after opposition goalkeeper knocked out and resuscitated on pitch
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Bellingham strikes again as Real Madrid east past Girona
Football Tracker: Atletico in evening action as Roma look to return to form in Serie A

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings