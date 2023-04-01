George Ford, Owen Farrell and Freddie Steward start for England against Samoa

George Ford and Owen Farrell are back together in England's team to play Samoa on Saturday, while Freddie Steward returns at fullback and Tom Curry, who has played two minutes at the World Cup so far, is back on the flank.

England are already assured of top spot in Pool D but, having not played for two weeks, coach Steve Borthwick wanted his strongest side to get back together before their Marseille quarter-final, which looks likely to be against Fiji.

Farrell returned from his four-game ban to play at flyhalf against Chile but moves to inside centre as Ford, man of the match in their first two games, reclaims the number 10 shirt.

It is the first time they have started together since the 2021 Six Nations but it was a combination that previous coach Eddie Jones initially liked.

They were at their best in the 2019 World Cup semi-final victory over New Zealand, when Manu Tuilagi had one of his finest games at outside centre, where he also starts on Saturday.

It will be the first time Tuilagi has played against the country of his birth - he moved to the UK as a teenager.

Steward, known for his security under the high ball and solid defence, comes back at 15, with Marcus Smith, who played with such zip in the position against Chile, moved to the bench.

Joe Marchant, who has been impressive at centre, shifts to the right wing, with Jonny May on the other. Henry Arundell, who scored a record-equalling five tries against Chile, did not make the squad.

Curry returns after his three-game ban for a dangerous upright tackle two minutes into England's first game against Argentina. Courtney Lawes and Ben Earl complete the back row, with Billy Vunipola on the bench.

England team:

15. Freddie Steward, 14. Joe Marchant, 13. Manu Tuilagi, 12. Owen Farrell (capt.), 11. Jonny May, 10. George Ford, 9. Alex Mitchell, 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Jamie George, 3. Dan Cole, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. Ollie Chessum, 6. Courtney Lawes, 7. Tom Curry, 8. Ben Earl.

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan, 17. Joe Marler, 18. Kyle Sinckler, 19. George Martin, 20. Billy Vunipola, 21. Danny Care, 22. Marcus Smith, 23. Ollie Lawrence