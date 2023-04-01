Samoa name former Australia star Leali'ifano to start against Chile

Samoa have selected Christian Leali'ifano (35), who scored the most points for Australia at the 2019 World Cup, as fly half in their opening Pool D clash against Chile in Bordeaux on Saturday.

Samoa are taking advantage of a relaxation in World Rugby's eligibility rules, which means players who stand down for three years from appearing for one country can then play for another for which they qualify.

That means they can also field former All Blacks' forward Steven Luatua (32), who starts at number eight, and the versatile Lima Sopoaga (32) as a replacement back.

Former Highlanders and Wasps player Sopoaga can play at fly half or full back and, while New Zealand-born, qualifies for Samoa through his family background.

Samoa will target Chile, the lowest ranked team at the tournament, as their most winnable game in a pool also containing England, Argentina and Japan as they look to progress from the pool stage for the first time since 1999.

The Pacific Islanders made a hefty impression at some of the earlier World Cups, making the quarter-finals in 1991 and 1995, but unlike Fiji have appeared to tread water in recent years.

Samoa are making their bow at the 2023 tournament on Saturday and will be desperate to tick off a win in their easiest game on paper, while Chile will see this as their best remaining shot at a victory after the opening defeat to Japan.

Another name to watch in the starting lineup for Samoa is second row Theo McFarland (27), who caught the eye with some powerful, rangy running for his English club Saracens last season and can also operate as a flanker.

